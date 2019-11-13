Log in
Office of Governor of State of Iowa : Governor Kim Reynolds released the official photos from her trade mission to Japan, audio of press call

11/13/2019

11/13/19 - Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds released the official photos from her trade mission to Japan, audio of press call. Listen to the press call with Iowa Media here.

Photos can be found below:

Left to right in front: Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, Gov. Kim Reynolds, IEDA Director Debi Durham.

Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses attendees at Iowa reception held at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Director Debbie Durham are wrapping up a 24-member trade mission delegation to Japan. The mission, which is focused on the food and ag industry, is aimed at expanding trade and investment opportunities and is being coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The delegation left for Japan on Friday, November 8 and scheduled to return to Iowa on November 14. The itinerary is comprised of stops in Yamanashi (Iowa's sister state) and Tokyo. Mission highlights include meeting with Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, hosting a seminar about doing business in Iowa and meetings with existing industry representatives and investment prospects.

An additional release about the trade mission can be found here.

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Iowa published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 22:19:00 UTC
