Office of Governor of State of Louisia : Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Authorizes Construction of LNG Facility in Plaquemines

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted the decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to authorize construction of the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility. Venture Global plans to invest $8.5 billion to develop a natural gas liquefaction facility and LNG export terminal along the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish, its second LNG plant in Louisiana. FERC also approved the affiliated Gator Express natural gas pipeline system, which will deliver natural gas from existing interstate pipelines to the new LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish.

'Venture Global has become an important participant in Louisiana's growing LNG market,' Gov. Edwards said. 'With multi-billion-dollar investments on both the eastern and western edges of coastal Louisiana, Venture Global is well-poised for success as the natural gas industry continues to expand here. The LNG industry is an ongoing success story for the Louisiana economy, generating tremendous investments and providing quality, permanent jobs for our skilled Louisiana workforce.'

Plaquemines LNG will create 250 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $70,000 per year, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 728 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 975 new jobs for Plaquemines Parish and the Southeast region. The project also is expected to generate 2,200 construction jobs.

The facility will be built on the west bank of the river near Mile Marker 55, downriver of Myrtle Grove. The site includes 7,000 feet of river frontage and is owned by the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District.

FERC previously approved Venture Global's $5 billion natural gas liquefaction and export facility at Calcasieu Pass in Cameron Parish, and construction has been underway since February 2019.