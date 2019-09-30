Office of Governor of State of Louisia : Gov. Edwards' Statement on the Closure of Bayou Steel Group in LaPlace

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the permanent closure of Bayou Steel Group in LaPlace, Louisiana.

'The Louisiana Workforce Commission is working with the company, the parish president and elected officials to assist those employees who are directly impacted by today's news,' said Gov. Edwards. 'While Bayou Steel has not given any specific reason for the closure, we know that this company, which uses recycled scrap metal that is largely imported, is particularly vulnerable to tariffs. Louisiana is among the most dependent states on tariffed metals, which is why we continue to be hopeful for a speedy resolution to the uncertainty of the future of tariffs. Meanwhile, we will do everything within our power to help those displaced workers.'

In July 2018, Gov. Edwards wrote President Donald Trump expressing his concerns about the impact of tariffs on the competitiveness of Louisiana ports, Liquefied Natural Gas facilities, agriculture producers and other industries that sustain communities across the state. Click here to read the letter.

Additional facts according to the U.S Census Bureau: https://usatrade.census.gov/