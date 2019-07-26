Office of Governor of State of Nebrask : Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies

Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies

Gov. Ricketts and a local detasseling crew in a corn field near Seward.

A young Nebraskan teaching Gov. Ricketts how to detassel near Seward.

Gov. Ricketts (to the right of logo) and Nebraska Department of Agriculture leaders

visit Corteva's facility in York.

Gov. Ricketts speaks to Bayer's teams from Beaver Crossing and Waco.

Gov. Ricketts addresses young Nebraskans detasseling near York.

Video of Gov. Ricketts walking the corn rows with fellow detasselers.

SEWARD - On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman joined crews to detassel a field of seed corn during their July Ag Adventure near Seward.

'Detasseling was great fun and very educational,' said Governor Ricketts. 'It is an awesome opportunity that helps provide over 7,000 jobs for Nebraskans every year and connects our next generation to opportunities in agriculture.'

Each summer, thousands of Nebraskans work as detasselers, performing indispensable seasonal labor for the seed companies operating in the state. For generations, Nebraska's teachers, college students, high school students, middle school students, and school bus drivers have welcomed the opportunity to work the fields.

Detasseling provides a welcome source of summer income that helps them save for college and pay family bills. Given the desirability of these jobs, seed corn detasseling contractors in Nebraska have waiting lists of hundreds, if not thousands, of Nebraskans willing to step up and do this work.

After detasseling, Gov. Ricketts and Director Wellman addressed Bayer's teams from Beaver Crossing and Waco, visited Corteva's facility in York, and met up with another detasseling crew near York.

Each month, the Governor's Office and NDA invite media on an Ag Adventure to highlight a different segment of Nebraska agriculture. Videos from the Governor's July Ag Adventure can be found by clicking here and clicking here.