Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Governor of State of Nebrask : Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies

Gov. Ricketts and a local detasseling crew in a corn field near Seward.

A young Nebraskan teaching Gov. Ricketts how to detassel near Seward.

Gov. Ricketts (to the right of logo) and Nebraska Department of Agriculture leaders

visit Corteva's facility in York.

Gov. Ricketts speaks to Bayer's teams from Beaver Crossing and Waco.

Gov. Ricketts addresses young Nebraskans detasseling near York.

Video of Gov. Ricketts walking the corn rows with fellow detasselers.

SEWARD - On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman joined crews to detassel a field of seed corn during their July Ag Adventure near Seward.

'Detasseling was great fun and very educational,' said Governor Ricketts. 'It is an awesome opportunity that helps provide over 7,000 jobs for Nebraskans every year and connects our next generation to opportunities in agriculture.'

Each summer, thousands of Nebraskans work as detasselers, performing indispensable seasonal labor for the seed companies operating in the state. For generations, Nebraska's teachers, college students, high school students, middle school students, and school bus drivers have welcomed the opportunity to work the fields.

Detasseling provides a welcome source of summer income that helps them save for college and pay family bills. Given the desirability of these jobs, seed corn detasseling contractors in Nebraska have waiting lists of hundreds, if not thousands, of Nebraskans willing to step up and do this work.

After detasseling, Gov. Ricketts and Director Wellman addressed Bayer's teams from Beaver Crossing and Waco, visited Corteva's facility in York, and met up with another detasseling crew near York.

Each month, the Governor's Office and NDA invite media on an Ag Adventure to highlight a different segment of Nebraska agriculture. Videos from the Governor's July Ag Adventure can be found by clicking here and clicking here.

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Nebraska published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 18:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies
PU
02:40pTrump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status
RE
02:35pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : July 22-26
PU
02:31pU.S. bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for 82 foreign banks
RE
02:22pBrazil's courtship of U.S. need not worry China - foreign minister
RE
02:20pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Monthly Economic and Financial Development, June 2019
PU
02:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data, upbeat earnings
RE
02:17pIMF launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader
RE
02:12pSprint, T-Mobile win U.S. antitrust approval for $26 billion merger
RE
02:10pWorld Bank's Georgieva added to EU list of candidates to lead IMF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group