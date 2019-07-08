Log in
Office of Governor of State of Nebrask : Gov. Ricketts, Ethanol Board Comment on EPA RFS Volumes Proposal

07/08/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, Ethanol Board Comment on EPA RFS Volumes Proposal

LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, who is a past chair of the Governors' Biofuels Coalition, issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement of the proposed renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for 2020 under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

'While Nebraska appreciates the EPA's timely release of renewable volume obligations, this proposal does not reflect the agency's legal duty to enforce a robust RFS or the President's commitment to our farmers. I urge Administrator Wheeler to reallocate waived gallons and ensure that the agency is giving our farmers and ethanol producers the predictability they need, especially during tough times for agriculture.'

During numerous meetings with EPA officials, Governor Ricketts has highlighted the need for robust biofuel targets as an integral part of sustaining domestic demand for biofuels, especially in a challenging trade environment and a time of low commodity prices.

'The Nebraska Ethanol Board is extremely disappointed in the proposed Renewable Volume Obligation numbers released by the EPA,' said Nebraska Ethanol Board Administrator Roger Berry. 'The fact that EPA did not account for any of the lost gallons due to Small Refiner Exemptions directly undermines demand for the quality fuel produced by our hard working farmers and the 1,400 Nebraskans employed in the ethanol industry.'

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Nebraska published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 19:02:09 UTC
