Office of Governor of State of Nebrask : Gov. Ricketts Highlights Regional Emergency Declaration That Eases Transportation of Heating Fuel

11/06/2019 | 02:50pm EST

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Regional Emergency Declaration That Eases Transportation of Heating Fuel

LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts called attention to an important regional emergency declaration that eases the transportation of heating fuel (propane, natural gas, etc.) in Nebraska and nearby states. The Regional Field Administrators for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Midwestern Service Center and Western Service Center have issued an emergency declaration providing regulatory relief to commercial transporters of heating fuel. The declaration is currently in effect and extends through November 30, 2019.

'A large portion of the corn being harvested needs to be dried for proper handling and storage,' said Gov. Ricketts. 'This has raised demand and lowered supplies of heating fuel in the Midwest. The FMCSA's emergency declaration provides regulatory flexibility so that energy needs throughout Nebraska can be met in a timely manner.'

Complete text of the FMCSA's regional emergency declaration.

MSC-WSC-Regional-Emergency-Declaration-2019-008-11-01-2019-1.pdf

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Nebraska published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 19:49:06 UTC
