Office of Governor of State of Nebrask : Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump for Delivering on Ethanol Promise

Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump for Delivering on Ethanol Promise

10/04/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump for Delivering on Ethanol Promise

LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a key announcement from President Donald J. Trump aimed at bolstering ethanol production.

'Ensuring RVOs do not go below 15 billion gallons and expanding access to E15 will bolster the RFS and ethanol production at a critical time for our nation's rural economy, which has been suffering from low commodity prices,' said Gov. Ricketts. 'Thank you to President Trump for taking these important steps for ethanol and our great farm families!'

ABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S ETHANOL ANNOUNCEMENT

Under this agreement, the following actions will be undertaken by EPA and USDA:

  • In a forthcoming supplemental notice building off the recently proposed 2020 Renewable Volume Standards and the Biomass-Based Diesel Volume for 2021, EPA will propose and request public comment on expanding biofuel requirements beginning in 2020.
    • EPA will seek comment on actions to ensure that more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol be blended into the nation's fuel supply beginning in 2020, and that the volume obligation for biomass-based diesel is met. This will include accounting for relief expected to be provided for small refineries.
    • EPA intends to take final action on this front later this year.
    • In the most recent compliance year, EPA granted 31 small refinery exemptions.
  • Building on the President's earlier decision to allow year-round sales of E15, EPA will initiate a rulemaking process to streamline labeling and remove other barriers to the sale of E15.
  • EPA will continue to evaluate options for RIN market transparency and reform.
  • USDA will seek opportunities through the budget process to consider infrastructure projects to facilitate higher biofuel blends.
  • The Administration will continue to work to address ethanol and biodiesel trade issues.

Complete information on the agreement can be found by clicking here.

The Office of the Governor of the State of Nebraska published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:21:08 UTC
