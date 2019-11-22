Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Governor of State of Nebrask : Governor's Office Issues Executive Order to Suspend Weight Limits on Transportation of Propane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:27pm EST

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Governor's Office Issues Executive Order to Suspend Weight Limits on Transportation of Propane

LINCOLN - On Thursday, the Office of the Governor issued an executive order to provide emergency relief on account of regional heating fuel (propane) shortages. The order suspends weight limits (up to 90,000 pounds gross weight) for motor carriers hauling critically needed heating fuels on all highways within Nebraska, excluding the interstate system. The executive order is effective immediately and will remain in place through December 15, 2019. Drivers exceeding the usual weight limits must carry a copy of the executive order to document that they are providing direct support to the State of Nebraska during the emergency period.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has notified the State of Nebraska that stocks of residential heating fuels have been lower than the five-year average in the Midwest for more than three consecutive weeks. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has determined that the residential heating fuel situation is currently not serious in Nebraska, but will continue to monitor it. However, more extreme shortages in surrounding states have increased the need to transport heating fuels through Nebraska.

Earlier this fall, the Regional Field Administrators for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Midwestern Service Center and Western Service Center issued an emergency declaration providing regulatory relief to commercial transporters of heating fuel. That declaration permitted drivers to work extended hours in order to meet the urgent need for heating fuels in the region. Thursday's executive order supplements that act by easing hauling weight restrictions for carriers operating in Nebraska.

With Governor Pete Ricketts traveling out of state, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley officially issued the executive order in his capacity as Acting Governor under the State's emergency management laws.

Complete text of the executive order is available here:
EO 19-10.pdf

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Nebraska published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pBayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying
RE
01:04pRay Dalio denies report hedge fund Bridgewater has bearish bet on market
RE
01:02pUnion says no real progress in Canada rail strike as analysts forecast hit to economy
RE
01:01pFederal pension fund says bill banning China investment is discriminatory
RE
12:57pTrump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:57pCHINA'S XI : Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgement - Xinhua
RE
12:57pTrump says he alone stopped massive Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong protests
RE
12:56pBan on flavored vapes could lead to loss of 150,000 jobs, $8.4 billion sales hit
RE
12:54pPeugeot still aims to sign merger deal with Fiat this year - source
RE
12:48pCanadian dollar pares weekly decline, lifted by domestic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group