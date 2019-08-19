Office of Governor of State of New Yor : Energy Efficiency Project at Stony Brook University Announced

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $79 million in comprehensive energy efficiency improvements at Stony Brook University, a doctoral granting university center in the State University of New York system. When complete, the energy-saving upgrades will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28,000 tons a year, in addition to saving the university nearly $6 million in energy and maintenance costs annually. The energy-saving upgrades build upon SUNY's and the New York Power Authority's recently announced Clean Energy Roadmap and advance the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the most aggressive climate change law in the nation.

'Energy-efficiency upgrades at SUNY schools are among the many ways in which New York is reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving costs in public buildings across the state,' Governor Cuomo said. 'The Stony Brook University project is part and parcel with our broader, nation-leading campaign to fight climate change and secure a cleaner, greener future for all New Yorkers.'

'Stony Brook University is among the top universities and top public universities in the nation and recognized as a leading institution combining research and undergraduate education,' said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. 'The more than $79 million in energy efficiency improvements at the university will modernize the campus, save the school $6 million annually, and advance our bold clean energy goals. Stony Brook is a leading example reducing its carbon footprint and helping in our efforts to combat climate change with energy-saving investments and projects across the state.'

The extensive improvements, financed and implemented by NYPA in partnership with SUNY, encompass a variety of energy-saving measures, such as lighting, ventilation, and building management upgrades at various Stony Brook University buildings, including residence halls, science buildings and University Hospital.

The ongoing energy efficiency measures throughout the campus build on Stony Brook's legacy of reducing its carbon footprint through energy-saving projects. Under Governor Cuomo, NYPA and SUNY have partnered to complete more than $50 million in energy efficiency upgrades on the Stony Brook campus, removing nearly 16,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere while saving millions of dollars.

The completed projects range from lighting and ventilation upgrades to the implementation of a pilot project of NYPA's innovative New York Energy Manager, a web-based energy data management system that provides customers with real-time insights for energy-use reduction.

PSEG Long Island provided more than $500,000 in rebates to Stony Brook University to date and has committed $1.7 million in additional rebate support for separate projects underway throughout the campus.

NYPA president and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, 'By improving energy efficiency at New York's world-class SUNY schools in accordance with the Clean Energy Roadmap, the Power Authority is proud to help take a major step towards Governor Cuomo's bold climate goals. The Power Authority's impactful partnership with SUNY is highlighted by Stony Brook's dedication to lead by example in the state's goal to combat climate change.'

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnsonsaid, 'SUNY is not only at the forefront of clean energy research and innovation-we are focusing on our operations to make a more energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of our communities and New York State. Investing in clean energy and energy efficiency is happening on all our campuses, through the leadership by Governor Cuomo on preserving our environment and in partnership with state agencies including NYPA and NYSERDA, and businesses such as PSEG. We are pleased with the results announced today and look forward to replicating this success on other SUNY campuses.'

Interim President of Stony Brook UniversityMichael A. Bernstein said, 'Stony Brook University is thoroughly engaged in responsible stewardship of resources, saving money and being as efficient as possible, which includes implementation of energy saving initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint. With strategic direction from Governor Cuomo's BuildSmart NY program, leading to the successful efforts of the New York Power Authority, administered by our outstanding Facilities & Services office, this is a win-win all around, and we're proud to welcome Lieutenant Governor Hochul today as we celebrate these collective efforts.'

Senator Todd Kaminsky said, 'Advancing the aggressive carbon-reduction goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires all-hands-on-deck. Today's announcement is another example of Stony Brook University, through the leadership of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, rising to the challenge and preserving our environment for future generations, while simultaneously saving the University money. Going green, reducing your carbon footprint and saving our environment can be done in a fiscally responsible way - today we see that truth in action.' Assembly Member Steve Englebright said, 'Eliminating energy waste through improving efficiency is the most immediate action we can take toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing the robust goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. As the flagship university in the SUNY system, Stony Brook University's campus should become a model that leads the way to the new energy paradigm that we urgently need to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that threaten the livability of our planet. The comprehensive energy efficiency improvements at Stony Brook will demonstrate how eliminating energy waste through greater efficiency can have an immediate effect on reducing both energy consumption and planet-warming emissions while also cutting energy costs.'

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said, 'I applaud the Governor's efforts to reduce energy use on Long Island that will result in cost savings for consumers and lower carbon output. This is a win-win that demonstrates how we can use new technology in our quest for a clean energy future.'

PSEG Long Island's Director of Energy Efficiency and Renewables Michael Voltz said, 'Long Island schools and businesses are assessing their energy usage and adopting energy-efficient upgrades that result in reduced energy bills. PSEG Long Island commends Stony Brook University for taking advantage of our Commercial Efficiency Program and our rebates for energy efficient equipment such as LED lighting, new HVAC systems and chillers that help to reduce operating costs. Saving energy day-to-day supports a clean energy future for Long Island.'

SUNY schools make up 40 percent of New York's state-owned buildings and are one of New York's leading energy users. The SUNY Clean Energy Roadmap, announced earlier this year, represents Chancellor Johnson's sustainability vision for the SUNY system, the largest comprehensive higher education system in the country. Led by NYPA and in collaboration with other key New York energy agencies, the plan seeks to increase the use of renewable energy sources, improve energy efficiency, and help combat climate change.

Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, SUNY and NYPA have partnered to complete energy-saving projects at more than 600 SUNY facilities, reducing energy consumption by more than 6.2 megawatts, removing more than 48,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, and saving $12.1 million annually. SUNY and NYPA are currently partnering to implement energy-saving measures at more than 30 additional SUNY buildings-those projects, once completed, will reduce SUNY's energy consumption by an additional 1.6 megawatts.

The energy efficiency projects were carried out under Governor Cuomo's BuildSmart NY program, the comprehensive statewide initiative to increase energy efficiency in public buildings.

New York State's Green New Deal Governor Cuomo's Green New Deal is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, putting the state on a path to being entirely carbon-neutral across all sectors of the economy and establishing a goal to achieve a zero-carbon emissions electricity sector by 2040, faster than any other state. It builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including a $2.9 billion investment in 46 large-scale renewable projects across the state, the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector, a commitment to develop nearly 1,700 megawatts of offshore wind by 2024, and 1,700 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2012. The recently passed Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) mandates the Green New Deal's national leading clean energy targets: nine gigawatts of offshore wind by 2035, six gigawatts of distributed solar by 2025, and three gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, while calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy. The CLCPA also directs New York State agencies and authorities to collaborate with stakeholders to develop a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050 and aim to invest 40 percent of clean energy and energy efficiency program resources to benefit disadvantaged communities.

