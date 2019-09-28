Office of Governor of State of New Yor : State Landmarks to be Lit in Recognition of Gold Star Families

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, SUNY Plaza, the State Education Building, the Alfred E. Smith Building and the Great New York State Fair's Exposition Center will be lit gold on September 29 in recognition of Gold Star Families.

New York leads the nation in honoring its Gold Star Families, recognizing their sacrifice in support of this nation's ideals, values, and freedoms. Governor Cuomo has ensured Gold Star Parents are a priority for meaningful care and support, instituting a yearly increase for Gold Star Parent Annuity recipients in 2018, as well as the creation and expansion of the New York's Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute - or MERIT - Scholarship for families of service members who lost their lives while serving this nation.

'There can be no greater sacrifice than to give your life while in service to your country,' Governor Cuomo said. 'But military service is more than just the active military member - the entire family is in service. Lighting our landmarks in honor of these families is the least we can do to show our unwavering support for them and call attention to their unimaginable sacrifice and loss.'

Gold Star Families are those who have lost a loved one who was serving during a time of conflict. The term 'Gold Star' was used during World War I and referred to a Gold Star being affixed over the Blue Star of the United States Service Flag. The Gold Star Service Flag and Gold Star Lapel Pin continue to identify those family members who have lost a loved one in service to their nation.

Each year the last Sunday in September is nationally recognized as Gold Star Families Day. This year the New York State Division of Veterans' Services (DVS) will hold a ceremony commemorating and honoring the sacrifices of Gold Star Families.

Jim McDonough, Director of the New York State Division of Veterans' Services, said, 'The families of those who serve are often those who bare the heaviest burden. The loss of a family member who is serving our nation, is an unimaginable loss. We honor these Gold Star Families and their service by remembering the immense sacrifice that comes with our freedom.'

DVS, along with its county partners and the heads of several Gold Star organizations, will hold a luminary ceremony to begin at Lafayette Park in Albany at the Gold Star Family Memorial. After, the ceremony will transition to West Capitol Park by the reflection pool where DVS will acknowledge the Gold Star Families in attendance and ask them to assist in 'lighting' 62 luminaries, one for each county in New York State. The luminaries will remain lit throughout the night to honor these families.

All State Capitals across the country are invited to participate in this day of remembrance by lighting luminaries to honor these families' sacrifices.

Support for Gold Star Families

In 2018, Governor Cuomo signed legislation increasing the Gold Star Parent Annuity for the first time since its creation in 2008. The legislation amended the executive law to allow for an annual increase of benefits set by the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs. The Gold Star Parent Annuity provides bi-annual payments to the parents of Service members who died while serving on active duty.

In 2019, the Governor broadened the interpretation of eligibility for the MERITScholarship which was created in 2003 to provide support to military and Gold Star Families. Under the new interpretation, college tuition and related costs are now covered for all children, spouses, and financial dependents of members of the United States Armed Forces who died or became severely and permanently disabled or missing in action while performing their military duties. The expansion of this program allows substantially more Gold Star Families to be eligible for and receive the MERIT Scholarship to help reduce the financial burden of attending college.