Office of Governor of State of North C : North Carolina Marks One-Year Countdown to Census 2020

April 1, 2019 kicks off the one-year countdown to Census 2020 and North Carolina is working to ensure a complete and accurate count of all its residents. Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Complete Count Commission, in coordination with the US Census Bureau, the NC Counts Coalition, and other groups and Complete Count Committees across the state, are holding a national day of action to raise awareness and encourage North Carolina's participation in the 2020 Census.

At stake for North Carolina in the next census are accurate data about the state and its people, billions of dollars in federal funding, and the possibility for an additional seat to represent the state in Congress.

'Census data drives critical decisions in business, economics and government, and impacts important services and programs throughout the state,' said Governor Cooper. 'The outcome of next year's census will affect our state's overall health, growth and prosperity for years to come and we must work together to achieve the most accurate and complete count of North Carolina's people possible .'

The 2020 Census numbers will:

• Determine the size of North Carolina's representation in Congress, and our state is likely to gain another seat;

• Bring tax dollars back to our communities - over $16 billion in estimated federal funding, or approximately $1,623 per person in our state;

• Support planning and services to our people for the next 10 years as local businesses and governments use US Census data to serve the needs of our population; and

• Act as a starting point for the State Demographer's annual population estimates, which the state uses to determine tax revenues with local governments.

On Tuesday Governor Cooper joined NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders, NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall, the US Census Bureau, and members of the North Carolina Complete Count Commission to host a Countdown to Census 2020 kickoff event to mark the one-year countdown to April 1, 2020 - a day when all North Carolina residents can have a voice and be counted in the US Census.

Established by the US Constitution, the US Census Bureau is required to conduct a count of every person in the United States, including North Carolina, every ten years.

'The census is North Carolina's opportunity to have a voice and to be counted for our share of billions of dollars in federal funding for much-needed community services and programs,' said Secretary Sanders, who serves as Chair for the NC Complete Count Commission. 'All people in all communities living in North Carolina deserve to be counted and we are working together to ensure they will be.'

Individuals and groups interested in starting their own Complete Count Committee to help encourage 2020 Census participation in their community can visit the census.nc.gov website for important tools and resources. Interactive maps that provide county data snapshots are also available.

North Carolina National Day of Action Events Scheduled for April 1, 2019 include:

Wake County: The NC Complete Count Commission is hosting a Countdown to Census 2020 kickoff event to mark North Carolina's one-year countdown to the decennial Census. A briefing will be held at the NC State Historic Capitol, Old House Chamber from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. Governor Roy Cooper, NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders, NC Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall, and members of the US Census Bureau and NC Complete Count Commission will provide updates on state efforts in preparing for the 2020 Census.

Mecklenburg County: Mecklenburg County and NC Counts Coalition will host a press conference and panel discussion on the 2020 Census in Charlotte from 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The press conference will feature remarks by Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. A panel discussion and Q&A with media and local stakeholders will follow the press conference.

Cumberland County: Census and Cumberland County Planning Department officials will provide a brief 2020 Census presentation during the Board of Commissioners 9 a.m. meeting and the County's Complete Count Committee will hold its first organizational meeting at 2 p.m.

Gaston County: Gaston County will host two events for the Day of Action. The county will host a Census Recognition Day event for county employees from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Rotary Pavilion. The address is 107 N South Street, Gastonia, NC 28052. The event will feature a pizza and ice cream social. The county will also have a booth at Eastridge Mall from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. The address is 246 N New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. The booth will have giveaways and information on preparation for the 2020 Census.

All North Carolinians can help 'make NC count' by participating in the National Day of Action for the 2020 Census. Follow #MakeNCCount on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and visit North Carolina's US Census website at census.nc.gov for more information.

###