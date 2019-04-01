Office of Governor of State of North C : Statement by Governor Roy Cooper on DEQ Order to Excavate and Close All Remaining Coal Ash Ponds

Today, Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement on the DEQ order to excavate and close all remaining coal ash ponds.
'This is a strong order that follows the science and prioritizes clean water and public health. We've seen the damage this pollution can do including the families who had to live for years on bottled water until we were able to get them connected to permanent water solutions. Now the cleanup of remaining coal ash needs to move ahead efficiently and effectively.'
###
Disclaimer
The Office of the Governor of the State of North Carolina published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:31:20 UTC