Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Governor of State of South D : Noem Vetoes Industrial Hemp Legislation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:40pm EDT
[Attachment]

Governor Kristi Noem today vetoed HB1191 and sent the following message to the South Dakota House of Representatives:

Dear Mr. Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives,

I respectfully return to you House Bill 1191, with my VETO. House Bill 1191 is an Act to legalize the growth, production, and processing of industrial hemp and derivative products in the state.

South Dakota must stand as an example for the rest of the country, not simply go along with others. Our focus must be on leading for South Dakota's next generation. Our state is not yet ready for industrial hemp.

Foremost among the many defects of this bill are the challenges it creates for law enforcement. HB 1191 complicates law enforcement searches and provides a ready-made defense for those breaking our drug laws. This poorly drafted bill changes the definition of marijuana with little regard for the implications elsewhere in our Code. It would create uncertainty for prosecution under our ingestion statute because the source of THC is placed in doubt when industrial hemp products that contain small amounts of THC, such as cannabidiol or CBD, are legalized. As Governor, I will not leave it to our courts to interpret how this bill impacts our prohibition on the active ingredient in marijuana, and I do not believe the Legislature intended to complicate enforcement of our ingestion statute in this way.

Although proponents claim hemp has a wide variety of uses, the legislative debate makes it clear that this bill is less about helping farmers and more about commercial interest in one product: CBD. No other type of hemp producer or processor retained paid lobbyists this Session. HB 1191 rejected critical parts of the amendment my Administration discussed with the bill's sponsors. It would instead allow the immediate, widespread production and use of CBD, as well as other hemp derivatives, even though the Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') has yet to approve them as safe for therapeutic use or for interstate commerce. In fact, the FDA has not yet begun its regulatory process on hemp derivatives, including CBD. South Dakota should be guided by the FDA on these issues, not special interests.

As I first stated many weeks ago, HB 1191 is premature. There is no urgent problem requiring an immediate solution this session. Until the U.S. Department of Agriculture ('USDA') issues its own rules, the regular growth and interstate transport of hemp cannot begin. No industrial hemp will cross into South Dakota without those rules, which USDA has announced it will not issue until late 2019. We have no way of knowing today what those rules will require. What limited structure HB 1191 does create to regulate industrial hemp in our state could very well be in conflict.

Finally, I am concerned that this bill supports a national effort to legalize marijuana for recreational use. I do not doubt the motives of this bill's legislative champions. However, an overwhelming number of contacts I have received in favor of this bill come from pro-marijuana activists. There is no question in my mind that normalizing hemp, like legalizing medical marijuana, is part of a larger strategy to undermine enforcement of the drug laws and make legalized marijuana inevitable.

This issue was never ripe for discussion during this legislative session, and our state government's efforts and resources should be focused elsewhere until the federal government's approach on this issue is clear.

For these reasons, I oppose this bill and ask that you sustain my veto.

Respectfully submitted,

Kristi Noem
Governor

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of South Dakota published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 01:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pIATA cuts annual air cargo traffic growth forecast citing trade frictions, Brexit
RE
09:56pDoomed with Democrats, Trump's budget boosts Pentagon, targets safety net
RE
09:56pMUELLER PROBE ALREADY FINANCED THROUGH SEPTEMBER : officials
RE
09:55pAmazon lifts restriction on sellers criticized as anti-competitive
RE
09:54p'Absurd' to say Trump unreliable trade negotiator with China - White House
RE
09:53pChina, U.S. discuss key issues in trade talks - Xinhua
RE
09:53pInsurers face large claims after second Boeing 737 MAX crash
RE
09:40pSterling surges as May secures Brexit assurances, yen dips
RE
09:40pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF SOUTH D : Noem Vetoes Industrial Hemp Legislation
PU
09:36pWhite House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020 -- 5th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
5Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.