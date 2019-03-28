Office of Governor of State of West Vi : Gov. Justice signs three bills at ceremony in Marion County today

Log in
Gov. Justice signs three bills at ceremony in Marion County today

03/28/2019 | 01:19am EDT
MARION COUNTY, WV - Gov. Jim Justice signed three bills into law today which will directly impact the health, safety, and job security of West Virginia coal miners during a ceremony at the Harrison County Coal Company's Harrison County Mine outside Mannington.

'These bills will ensure the protection of our vital coal mining jobs for decades to come,' Gov. Justice said. 'Together, these bills will help us incentivize job creation by coal companies which puts more hardworking miners back to work, and they will help us protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our miners and the brave men and women who serve on our mine rescue teams.'

'From day one I've strongly supported our coal miners, and I know how much our coal jobs are worth. These miners bring so much goodness to our state it's unbelievable,' Gov. Justice added.

View House Bill 3144 here.

View House Bill 3142 here.

View Senate Bill 635 here.

Full video from the signing available here: https://youtu.be/_nIkqVl3jKI

Photos are available here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/govjustice/albums/72157706226770561

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of West Virginia published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:14:03 UTC
