Office of Governor of State of West Vi : Gov. Justice signs three bills at ceremony in Marion County today

- Gov. Jim Justice signed three bills into law today which will directly impact the health, safety, and job security of West Virginia coal miners during a ceremony at the Harrison County Coal Company's Harrison County Mine outside Mannington.

'These bills will ensure the protection of our vital coal mining jobs for decades to come,' Gov. Justice said. 'Together, these bills will help us incentivize job creation by coal companies which puts more hardworking miners back to work, and they will help us protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our miners and the brave men and women who serve on our mine rescue teams.'

'From day one I've strongly supported our coal miners, and I know how much our coal jobs are worth. These miners bring so much goodness to our state it's unbelievable,' Gov. Justice added.

View House Bill 3144 here.

View House Bill 3142 here.

View Senate Bill 635 here.

Full video from the signing available here: https://youtu.be/_nIkqVl3jKI

Photos are available here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/govjustice/albums/72157706226770561

