Office of Governor of State of West Vi : Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County. The incident took place at the Blackhawk Mining, LLC, South Hollow Preparation Plant.



'Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn we lost one of our brave and dedicated West Virginia coal miners today. We ask everyone to join us in praying for this worker's family, friends, and the entire West Virginia mining community. All of our state's incredible coal miners are true heroes for the important and courageous work they do every day.'