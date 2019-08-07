Log in
Office of Governor of State of West Vi : Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Kanawha County

08/07/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

CHARLESTON, WV - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County. The incident took place at the Blackhawk Mining, LLC, South Hollow Preparation Plant.

'Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn we lost one of our brave and dedicated West Virginia coal miners today. We ask everyone to join us in praying for this worker's family, friends, and the entire West Virginia mining community. All of our state's incredible coal miners are true heroes for the important and courageous work they do every day.'

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of West Virginia published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 02:34:08 UTC
