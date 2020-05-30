Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani accepts credentials of new Russian Ambassador

President Ashraf Ghani accepted the credential letter of Dmitry Alexandrovich Zhirnov, the newly-appointed ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan today morning at the Presidential Palace.

President Ghani expressed gratitude to the Russian President and Foreign Minister for introducing Ambassador Zhirnov, wishing him success in his new post.

The president said the new ambassador's mission would open a new chapter of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Russian Federation, underscoring that bilateral ties between the two countries should be further strengthened.

President Ghani said during the past five years, Afghanistan has expanded its relations with the Central Asian countries, terming them significant partners of Afghanistan.

He added that Afghanistan exports thousands of tons of agricultural products to Central Asia on yearly basis.

The president said Afghanistan is importing energy from Central Asia and is keen to open new routes for exporting its products such as dried fruits, particularly to the Russian markets.

President Ghani said Afghanistan is willing to enhance economic cooperation with Russia and other regional countries and stressed that Afghanistan and Russia should work together to improve regional cooperation and promote peace.

The president said, 'As part of our vision for future, we pursue the objective to expand a nationwide railway system in the country to enable us to export our products to the international markets.'

The newly-appointed ambassador expressed happiness over beginning his new mission in Afghanistan and said he would strive to further strengthen mutual ties and economic cooperation between the two countries.