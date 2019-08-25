Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani meets with Islamic Development Bank Chairman

President Ashraf Ghani met with Dr. Bandar Al-Hajjar, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank today in Jeddah on the second day of his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The two sides discussed a set of issues in the realms of Afghanistan economic growth, development and self-reliance as well as investment and cooperation in the areas of agriculture and providing long-term loans to Afghanistan.

The president stressed that Afghanistan is doing well in agricultural spheres and Afghan products and fruits are reaching international markets. He called for assistance and investment of the Islamic Development Bank to further contribute in Afghanistan's agricultural growth and improve the income and livelihood of the Afghan farmers and orchardists in rural areas.

Referring to the increase in the export volume of Afghan products such as black pine nuts, saffron, almond and etc. to regional countries including Saudi Arabia, President Ghani urged the bank to provide additional assistance and loans to Afghanistan to spur further exports.

Dr. Al-Hajjar praised the president's economic efforts and initiatives and affirmed the bank's commitment to continue to assist with Afghanistan in economic and agriculture development, and funding large projects.

Having thanked the IsDB Chairman, President Ghani highlighted that the bank's commitment of cooperation will contribute to the economic growth, agricultural development and bringing positive changes to the lives of the Afghan public.

At the end of the meeting, the Afghan Acting Minister of Finance Dr. Qayoumi and IsDB Chairman Dr. Al-Hajjar signed the agreement on construction of one 100-bed hospital and four clinics in Afghanistan.