Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani officially introduces acting minister of Foreign Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

President Ashraf Ghani officially introduced Mohammad Hanif Atmar as the acting minister and nominee for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today evening.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar extended gratitude to the president for entrusting him with the post to lead a significant portfolio and said the presidential election is over and the final outcome was announced by IEC commissioners who all had been elected by the presidential nominees.

Mr. Atmar stressed that those who undermine democracy and electoral processes will be responsible before the nation. He asked all political figures to embrace the president's call to realize national partnership and ensure supreme interests of the country.

First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh said Afghanistan is now pursuing a diversified and multidimensional foreign policy, which has been mainly focused on the issue of counter-terrorism since the Bonn agreement was signed in 2001.

The first vice president said some individuals are still looking forward to a second Bonn agreement, underlining that the new Afghanistan differs from what it was in 1990s.

He added that it is one of the paramount objectives of the government to reinforce active diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Ashraf Ghani said the diplomatic apparatus of Afghanistan and its diplomats should represent the government and people of Afghanistan and demonstrate our national determination at international level, adding that Afghanistan should become the pivot of regional consensus and the roundabout of cooperation.

Having referred to the experiences previous governments in Afghanistan, President Ghani stressed that stability will be inconceivable in absence of the republic system and said, 'We are all representatives of Afghanistan and speak for Afghans.'

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 19:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04pOil prices under pressure from Saudi-Russia dispute, but tariffs provide support
RE
04:04pIraq oil minister says new oil deal needs support from key oil producers outside OPEC+
RE
04:04pKuwait backs Saudi call for talks on cutting oil output
RE
04:04pUAE supports Saudi call for oil talks, joint effort needed by all
RE
03:46pSpain and EU Commissioners call for common European debt instruments - newspaper
RE
03:44pOil prices under pressure from Saudi-Russia dispute, but tariffs provide support
RE
03:36pOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani officially introduces acting minister of Foreign Affairs
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Jobless Claims, Fed Minutes, Consumer Prices
DJ
02:59pEmerging-Market Economies Brace for Coronavirus Hit
DJ
02:31pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC donates Medical Equipment to Capital Regional Medical
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : China's Luckin Coffee says business will continue amid financial fraud pro..
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays May crude prices until after OPEC+ meeting - sou..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : SINGLE PASSENGER FLIGHTS: The daily woes of airlines, and the crew still workin..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : A350-1000 deployed in fight against COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group