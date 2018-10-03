Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Peter M. Boehm

Born in Kitchener, Ontario, Dr. Peter M. Boehm holds a Ph.D in History from the University of Edinburgh, a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from Wilfrid Laurier University.

He was Deputy Minister for the G7 Summit and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) from July 2017 until his retirement in September 2018. Dr. Boehm had previously been Deputy Minister of International Development, Associate, and, subsequently, Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. From 2013 to 2017, he concurrently served as Sherpa for the G8 and subsequent G7 Summits, as well as the Nuclear Security Summit.

A career foreign service officer, he served as Ambassador to Germany from 2008 to 2012 and previously in the department as Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas, North America and Consular Affairs. Abroad, he was Minister (political and public affairs) at the Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington and Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States. He has held a variety of positions in the department, which included assignments to the Embassy of Canada to Cuba, and the Embassy of Canada to Costa Rica.

In the Americas, he served as National Summit Coordinator for the Santiago and Québec summits, Special Envoy for the Organization of American States Democratization Mission in Peru and Personal Representative (Sherpa) of the Prime Minister for the Summit of the Americas in Mar del Plata in 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he was the senior official responsible for the annual North American Leaders' Summit.

He is a recipient of the Public Service of Canada Outstanding Achievement Award and the Canadian Foreign Service Officer Award for his contribution to advancing peace in Central America.