Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Peter M. Boehm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Born in Kitchener, Ontario, Dr. Peter M. Boehm holds a Ph.D in History from the University of Edinburgh, a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from Wilfrid Laurier University.

He was Deputy Minister for the G7 Summit and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) from July 2017 until his retirement in September 2018. Dr. Boehm had previously been Deputy Minister of International Development, Associate, and, subsequently, Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. From 2013 to 2017, he concurrently served as Sherpa for the G8 and subsequent G7 Summits, as well as the Nuclear Security Summit.

A career foreign service officer, he served as Ambassador to Germany from 2008 to 2012 and previously in the department as Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas, North America and Consular Affairs. Abroad, he was Minister (political and public affairs) at the Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington and Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States. He has held a variety of positions in the department, which included assignments to the Embassy of Canada to Cuba, and the Embassy of Canada to Costa Rica.

In the Americas, he served as National Summit Coordinator for the Santiago and Québec summits, Special Envoy for the Organization of American States Democratization Mission in Peru and Personal Representative (Sherpa) of the Prime Minister for the Summit of the Americas in Mar del Plata in 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he was the senior official responsible for the annual North American Leaders' Summit.

He is a recipient of the Public Service of Canada Outstanding Achievement Award and the Canadian Foreign Service Officer Award for his contribution to advancing peace in Central America.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Government of Canada invests in clean technology to create well-paying green jobs
PU
09:52pCURRENCIES : Euro Pares Italy-fueled Gains Against Buck After Strong U.S. Economic Data
DJ
09:47pGlobal stocks mixed amid lull in Italy crisis, U.S. ADP jobs data
RE
09:43pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Presenting Earth Award to India Prime Minister, Secretary-General Says All Leaders Must Recognize There Is No Contradiction between Climate Action, Development
PU
09:40pCanadian dollar pares some NAFTA deal gains, but beats most G10 currencies
RE
09:28pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Team Completes Mission to Côte d'Ivoire
PU
09:20pGround Breaking for Construction of the Maine Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
SE
09:18pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Application of rule of law crucial to Libyan stability
PU
09:18pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Peter M. Boehm
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
4NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
5ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.