Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia

09/24/2018 | 04:04am CEST

On September 21, 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

The President expressed thanks for Canada's very active support during the period leading to Namibia's independence in 1990.

The leaders discussed shared priorities including the promotion of women's empowerment and the imperative of taking action against climate change.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Namibia's leadership in placing Women, Peace and Security on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. The two countries worked very closely as members of the Security Council at the time, including in taking forward a complementary, Canadian-led initiative on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

The leaders welcomed the growth of the bilateral commercial relationship and emphasized the importance of achieving economic growth that benefits everybody. They welcomed the social responsibility demonstrated by Canadian companies in Africa and agreed on the importance of companies investing in the communities in which they operate.

The Prime Minister commended the President on his leadership as Chair of the Southern African Development Community. Both leaders indicated that they look forward to further strengthening the Canada-Namibia bilateral relationship.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 02:03:04 UTC
