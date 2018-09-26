Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mario Abdo Benítez, President of Paraguay

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez.
Prime Minister Trudeau and President Benítez discussed the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and Paraguay, as well as their shared priorities including investment, economic growth, and addressing the crisis in Venezuela.
They also underscored their mutual commitment to deepening engagement between the two countries, particularly on trade through ongoing Canada-MERCOSUR trade negotiations.
