Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President Patrice Talon of Benin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:13am CEST

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, on the margins of the XVII Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan, Armenia.

The two leaders discussed the regional security situation and both countries' support for and contributions to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The Prime Minister and the President also discussed the longstanding bilateral relationship between Canada and Benin and looked forward to strengthening cooperation

in areas of mutual interest, including within La Francophonie and on peace and security issues.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aEurozone Factory Output Rebound Suggests Modest Growth Upheld
DJ
11:04aDigital Asset Monetary Network Updates Shareholders On Recent Events Concerning Its OTCMarkets Profile
GL
11:03aEUROZONE : Industrial Production better than estimates at 1.0%
11:03aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : What to think about when housing store beef this winter?
PU
11:03aHIGHLIGHTS - UNION CUSTOMS CODE : vote in committee - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
PU
11:00aECB's Draghi sees gradual, not vigorous core inflation rise
RE
10:56aWorld oil market 'adequately supplied for now' - IEA
RE
10:54aChina vehicle sales post biggest drop in nearly seven years as slowdown bites
RE
10:53aOMR : Twin Peaks
PU
10:52aOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4ASML HOLDING : ASML : Intel reduces stake in ASML to below 3 percent
5SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.