Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President Patrice Talon of Benin

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, on the margins of the XVII Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan, Armenia.

The two leaders discussed the regional security situation and both countries' support for and contributions to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The Prime Minister and the President also discussed the longstanding bilateral relationship between Canada and Benin and looked forward to strengthening cooperation

in areas of mutual interest, including within La Francophonie and on peace and security issues.