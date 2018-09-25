Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Mottley exchanged views on several global issues of interest to Canada and Barbados, such as the importance of strengthening coastal communities and economies.

Prime Minister Trudeau affirmed Canada's commitment to supporting Barbados in building economic and climate resilience, and recognized the challenges associated with debt management and access to financing needed to invest in future growth.

They expressed interest in continuing to strengthen ties between Canada and Barbados.