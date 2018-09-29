Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President-elect López Obrador of Mexico

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke yesterday with Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Prime Minister and President-elect agreed to work closely together to further strengthen the dynamic partnership between Canada and Mexico.

They discussed NAFTA and the mutually beneficial economic and trading relationship between our two countries.

The call took place following a bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and President Enrique Peña Nieto on September 25, 2018 on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.