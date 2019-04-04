Log in
Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker

04/04/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Today Prime Minister Trudeau spoke with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed relations with China, including trade, Canadian consular cases, and the European Union's upcoming Summit with China.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Juncker reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law and independence of the judiciary, and respecting the rules-based international trading system as embodied in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union. CETA is creating middle class jobs and new opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

The two leaders also shared perspectives on political developments in Europe, particularly Brexit. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of Canada's continued deep relationships with the United Kingdom as well as other Member States of the European Union.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:51:03 UTC
