Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister announces increased collaboration with Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:34am CEST

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, to set the foundation for an even closer Canada-Spain relationship.

The two leaders approved the Canada-Spain Cooperation Agenda, an agreement to collaborate more closely to create economic growth that benefits everyone, combat climate change, advance gender equality, and build a safer, more peaceful world.

As part of the Agenda, the Prime Ministers underlined their commitment to free trade, and highlighted how the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is creating good, middle class jobs and new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sánchez underscored our countries' shared commitment to NATO and to peacekeeping, and how Canadians are serving alongside their Spanish allies in peace and security operations around the world, including as part of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup in Latvia and the International Coalition against Daesh. Canada and Spain will continue to lead peacebuilding and conflict prevention efforts, support a long-term and humane approach to migration, and empower and protect women and children, especially those in conflict-affected areas.

The two leaders also approved the Declaration in Favour of Gender Equality, which outlines actions to tackle persistent gender inequalities and meet the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Both countries will redouble their efforts to end gender-based violence, take action to reduce gender wage gaps, and encourage the participation of women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Gender equality will also guide both countries' foreign policy work and engagement in international institutions such as the United Nations.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sánchez continued their discussion at the Global Progress Summit, where they talked about shared values, such as diversity and support for democracy, and our common goal of building economies that work for everyone.

Quote

'It was a pleasure welcoming Prime Minister Sánchez to Montreal, where we laid the groundwork for even closer collaboration between our two countries. Canada and Spain will continue to work together to combat climate change, advance gender equality, and build a more peaceful, secure world, while creating new jobs and opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic.'
-The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sánchez met for the first time during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, in early July 2018 after Prime Minister Sanchez was officially sworn into office on June 1, 2018.
  • Canada and Spain enjoy a strong and growing bilateral economic relationship and both benefit from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement provisionally applied since September 2017. In 2017, Canada's merchandise exports to Spain totalled nearly $1.7 billion and merchandise imports from Spain reached $2.8 billion, making Spain Canada's seventh-largest merchandise trading partner in the EU.
  • In 2017, Canadian direct investments in Spain were valued at $6.4 billion, and the stock of Spain's direct investment to Canada was valued at more than $5.8 billion.

Associated Links

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 00:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aAsian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
03:16aKey companies to attend White House quantum computing meeting
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:56aOil rises as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions
RE
02:34aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister announces increased collaboration with Spain
PU
02:34aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : JOINT DECLARATION Canada-Spain Cooperation Agenda
PU
02:20aYen climbs as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
01:34aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canada and EU reiterate shared commitment to advance gender equality and women’s contributions to peace and security at the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
PU
01:15aCanada PM says informal NAFTA talks likely in next few days at U.N
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
2DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources
3TRANSENTERIX INC : TRANSENTERIX : Acquires Assets, Intellectual Property and Retains R&D Team from MST Medical..
4HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : ‘sets new benchmark’ with fourth-generation Santa Fe
5RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD. : RYMAN HEALTHCARE : Anthony Leighs joins Ryman Healthcare’s board

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.