Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister speaks with premiers on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today informed provincial and territorial premiers that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have reached an agreement-in-principle on a modernized trade agreement for North America - the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)‎. The USMCA will strengthen the middle class, benefit Canadian workers and businesses, and expand Canada's trade in North America.

The Prime Minister thanked the premiers for their advice, support, and advocacy throughout the negotiation process. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's Ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, and Canada's Chief Negotiator, Steve Verheul, also participated on the call.