Office of Prime Minister of Norway : Changes among the political advisers

The Office of the Prime Minister has appointed Mr. Christian Haugen as political adviser to Minister of Public Security Ingvil Smines Tybring‐Gjedde, as of 21 November 2019.

Mr. Haugen succeeds Mr. Kristian Paulsen Wilsgård, who will leave his post 20 November 2019.

The Government represents the Conservative Party (C), the Progress Party (PrP), the Liberal Party (L) and Christian Democratic Party (CDP). The political advisers are:

To Prime Minister Erna Solberg (C)

Mr. Peder Weidemann Egseth (C)

To Minister of Finance Siv Jensen (PrP)

Ms. Julia Sanna Maria Brännström Nordtug (PrP)

To Minister of Culture and Equality Trine Skei Grande (L)

Ms. Mona Melanie Lindseth (L)

To Minister of Children and Families Kjell Ingolf Ropstad (CDP)

Ms. Elisabeth Løland (CDP)

To Minister of Education and Integration Jan Tore Sanner (C)

Ms. Maria Kristine Göthner (C) - temporarily state secretary 01.01.20-15.05.20

Ms. Therese Eia Lerøen (C) - acting 01.01.20 - 15.05.20

To Minister of the Elderly and Public Health Sylvi Listhaug (PrP)

Ms. Maria Alseth (PrP)

To Minister of Local Government and Modernisation Monica Mæland (C)

Mr. Kristoffer Aardal Hansen (C)

To Minister of Health Bent Høie (C)

Mr. Saliba Andreas Korkunc (C) - leave of absence 28.01.20-26.07.20

Mr. Erlend Svardal Bøe (C) - acting 13.01.20-20.07.20

To Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide (C)

Ms. Marte Ziolkowski (C)

To Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (C)

Ms. Hannah Sumeja Atic (C)

To Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Anniken Hauglie (C)

Mr. Fredrik Tronhuus (C) - leave of absence 02.01.20-01.05.20

Ms. Monica Molvær (C) - acting 09.12.19-04.05.20

To Minister of Transport Jon Georg Dale (PrP)

Ms. Karine Skaret (PrP)

To Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen (C)

Mr. Johannes Utvåg (C)

To Minister of Climate and Environment Ola Elvestuen (L)

Ms. Marit Kristine Vea (L)

To Minister of Digitalisation Nikolai Astrup (C)

Ms. Jenny Clemet von Tetzschner (C)

To Minister of Research and Higher Education Iselin Nybø (L)

Mr. Kjartan Almenning (L)

To Minister of Fisheries Harald Tom Nesvik (PrP)

Ms. Britt Dalsbotten (PrP)

To Minister of Petroleum and Energy Kjell-Børge Freiberg (PrP)

Mr. Bjørn Siem Knudsen (PrP)

To Minister of Agriculture and Food Olaug Vervik Bollestad (CDP)

Mr. Erlend Kjærnsrød (CDP)

To Minister of Public Security Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde (PrP)

Mr. Christian Haugen (PrP)

To Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein (CDP)

Ms. Kristine Madeleine Banggren Gripsgård (CDP) - leave of absence 08.11.19-30.04.20

Mr. Sondre Olsen (CDP) - acting 08.11.19-30.04.20

To Minister of Justice and Immigration Jøran André Smedal Kallmyr (PrP)

Mr. Christoffer Pederssen (PrP)