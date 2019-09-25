Office of Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobag : Prime Minister Participates in India/CARICOM Meeting

Prime Minister Participates in India/CARICOM Meeting

Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley, along with heads of Government from the region, participated in an India/CARICOM meeting today (Wednesday 25 September, 2019).The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

CARICOM leaders and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, focused on several areas of priority which were identified for deeper cooperation between both sides. Among the areas selected for attention are funding for resilience against climate change, human resource development, strengthening technical capacity, health and education.