Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobag : Prime Minister Responds to Opposition Leader's Allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 12:39am EDT

Kamla Persad-Bissessar's rant is not new.

As a desperate and failing Opposition Leader it has become abundantly clear that it is the UNC's position that for them to succeed the country must fail. It matters not what they have to do to bring about such failure but fail we must according to them.

For the Opposition Leader to be out front in scaremongering and giving life to rumours that Trinidad and Tobago has dangerously broken US sanctions against Venezuela and we have failed to answer allegations of that nature is as low as Mrs Persad-Bissessar has ever gone.

To undermine the country's foreign policy is one thing but to invite others to do so is as dastardly and disgusting as it could ever be.

To support a 'President Guaidó' that is not acknowledged by CARICOM or the United Nations is one thing but to say that Trinidad and Tobago has not answered the recent allegations is a naked self- serving untruth.

I as Prime Minister, on Wednesday in the Parliament, answered a UNC question and I denied any knowledge of Trinidad and Tobago fuel business making any sales to Venezuela.

The Minister of Energy also responded saying that we sold fuel to Aruba and cannot be held responsible for the end-user of that product.

The Chairman of state company Paria also explained how it has transacted business and all of these responses are clear and truthful denials.

Notwithstanding all of this, the Opposition Leader in her desperation for relevance is fueling unfounded allegations against her own country in the hope that it will result in damaging sanctions which would destroy our economy and our friendly relationship with the United States.

She invites cancellation of visas and a destruction of our economy in support of her Venezuelan President of choice even as her country steadfastly rely on the rules-based Charter of the United Nations.

If this country had any doubt about who Mrs Persad-Bissessar is and whose interest she serves as Opposition Leader all one has to do is take this disturbing rant for what it is, the dishonest last gasp and gamble of a dangerously delusional woman who will sacrifice her country for a chance at the polls.

Dr Keith Rowley
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 02 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2020 04:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAG : Prime Minister Responds to Opposition Leader's Allegations
PU
05/01CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's mobile game market posts strong performance in Q1 amid epidemic
PU
05/01NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : South Pars Phase 14 Refinery Online by June 2021
PU
05/01Correction to Bank of Canada Article
DJ
05/01EXCLUSIVE : U.S. coronavirus stimulus went to some healthcare providers facing criminal inquiries
RE
05/01Correction to Coronavirus Death Toll Article April 29
DJ
05/01Uber must face lawsuit claiming it stifled competition, drove out rival Sidecar
RE
05/01JPMorgan Chase approved to process $15 billion in new PPP loans
RE
05/01SPECIAL REPORT : How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax
RE
05/01How Boeing went from appealing for government aid to snubbing it
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source
2ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
3CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : CONSTELLATION BRANDS : increasing stake in Canopy Growth after exercising warrant..
4Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
5BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group