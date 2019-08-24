Office of Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobag : Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados Sign Energy MOU

Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados Sign Energy MOU

Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon. Mia Mottley witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries today (Saturday 24 August, 2019) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Hon. Franklin Khan, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and the Hon. Wilfred Abrahams, Minister of Energy and Water Resources for Barbados signed on behalf of their countries.

The MOU establishes a general framework for both parties to undertake cooperative initiatives, in the areas of energy, energy security and energy exploration, development and production in relation to hydrocarbon resources that extend across their maritime boundary.