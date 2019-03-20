Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcem : Interior ProvidesMore Than $291 Million in Conservation Funding for States and Tribes to Clean Up and Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

Date: March 19, 2019

Interior Provides More Than $291 Million in Conservation Funding for States and Tribes to Clean Up and Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

AML funds improve coal communities and the lives of their residents

WASHINGTON- U.S. Acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt today announced the availability of the Fiscal Year2019 Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation grantsthroughtheOffice of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE).This year's grants will provide morethan $291.2 million[₁]for states and tribes to reclaim and repurpose abandonedcoal lands.

"These grants are a great example of Interior partnering with states, Tribes, and local governments to provide resources for conservation efforts and infrastructure and public safety improvements, like fixing embankments, stabilizing land above underground mines, and restoring streams,"said Acting Secretary Bernhardt. "The investment we're making back into coal country helps protect people, land, water and property, and enhances the lives of localcitizens."

OSMRE provides AML grants to the 25 coal-producing states and three tribes according to a congressionally mandated formula based on their past and current coal production. Each year, after the distribution is announced, eligible states and tribes apply for annual reclamation grants to access money in their allocations. OSMRE evaluates and verifies the requests, and makes theaward amounts available.

The authority to collect AML reclamation fees is slated to expire in September 2021, unlessCongress reauthorizes the fee, as it did in 2006.

The FY 2019 AML Reclamation funding available to states and tribes is as follows:

State / Tribe Amount Allocated Alabama $5,139,869 Alaska $2,814,000 Arkansas $2,814,000 Colorado $3,117,101 Illinois $18,678,495 Indiana $8,072,975 Iowa $2,814,000 Kansas $2,814,000 Kentucky $18,296,295 Louisiana $177,816 Maryland $2,814,000 Mississippi $102,445 Missouri $2,814,000

Montana $7,747,222 New Mexico $2,814,000 North Dakota $2,814,000 Ohio $10,285,761 Oklahoma $2,814,000 Pennsylvania $53,846,935 Tennessee $2,814,000 Texas $2,515,463 Utah $1,362,163 Virginia $5,607,813 West Virginia $35,754,311 Wyoming $87,833,889 Crow Tribe $1,211,505 Hopi Tribe $588,522 Navajo Nation $2,817,230

National Total

$291,295,810

To watch videos featuring award-winning AML projects, please visitOSMRE's YouTube Channel.

[1]Approximately $120 million of the total AML Reclamation grants is the result of the final payment from the phase-in period for states and tribes to receive certified in lieu funds that were withheld underSMCRAbetween FY 2009 and FY 2011. Those states and tribes that have certified that they have completed their abandoned mine land reclamation obligations received $61 million dollars, in addition to the certified in lieu funds those states and tribes otherwise receive each year from the U.S. Treasury. Uncertified states also received a similar increase of $61 million as well as their annual payments from the AML Fund. The total amount available for the FY 2019 AML Grant distribution was reducedby the mandated sequestration amount of 6.2 percent that was applied across the board resulting in a reduction of $19.2 million.

