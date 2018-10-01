Log in
Office of United States Trade Representative : Joint Statement from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

10/01/2018 | 07:17am CEST

'Today, Canada and the United States reached an agreement, alongside Mexico, on a new, modernized trade agreement for the 21st Century: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses a high-standard trade agreement that will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region. It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home.

'We look forward to further deepening our close economic ties when this new agreement enters into force.

'We would like to thank Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo for his close collaboration over the past 13 months.'

###

Disclaimer

Office of the United States Trade Representative published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:16:06 UTC
