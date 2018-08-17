Office of United States Trade Representative : Public Hearings on Proposed Section 301 Tariff List

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) will hold public hearings from August 20 to August 24, 2018, and the following week, on August 27, 2018, regarding proposed tariffs on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese products.

The hearings will take place at the U.S. International Trade Commission, 500 E Street SW, Washington, DC 20436.

The proposed tariffs are a supplemental action in response to China's unfair trade practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, based on the findings in USTR's investigation of China under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Tariffs on $34 billion in goods from China are currently in effect, and tariffs on an additional $16 billion will take effect on August 23, 2018.

The Federal Register notice publishing the proposed tariff list and soliciting public comment can be viewed here.

The public hearings will be held at the following times:

Monday, August 20, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM EDT

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM EDT

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM EDT

Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM EDT

Friday, August 24, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM EDT

Monday, August 27, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EDT

Click here to view a schedule of witnesses.

NOTE : Media and attendees should note that the hearing is on the record but off-camera; no cameras or video or audio recording will be allowed in the hearing room. A full transcript of the hearing will be posted on USTR.gov and the public docketin the investigation. Please contact media@ustr.eop.gov with questions or for information on available media arrangements.

###