Office of United States Trade Representative : USTR Publishes Agreed Outcomes from US-Korea FTA Amendment and Modification Negotiations

Washington, DC - Today, the Office of the United States Trade Representative and Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy published the agreed outcomes of the negotiations to amend and modify the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement. These outcomes include amendments and modifications to KORUS as well as additional agreements and understandings to improve implementation of the trade pact.

The publication of the text of the agreed outcomes follows the completion in mid-August of U.S. domestic consultation procedures. Korea will now initiate the next step in its own domestic procedures, which is to open for public comment the provisional Korean translations of the outcomes to amend the KORUS Agreement. Once complete and translations are certified by both governments, the documents may then be finalized for signature, to be followed by further procedures in both countries as needed to bring the outcomes into force.

For a general overview of these outcomes, please click here.



