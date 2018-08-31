Log in
Office of United States Trade Representative : USTR Statement on Trade Negotiations with Mexico and Canada

08/31/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Washington, DC - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today issued the following statement regarding the status of trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada:

'Today the President notified the Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico - and Canada, if it is willing - 90 days from now. The agreement is the most advanced and high-standard trade agreement in the world. Over the next few weeks, Congress and cleared advisors from civil society and the private sector will be able to examine the agreement. They will find it has huge benefits for our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.

'We have also been negotiating with Canada throughout this year-long process. This week those meetings continued at all levels. The talks were constructive, and we made progress. Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with Minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week.'

###

Disclaimer

Office of the United States Trade Representative published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 20:46:02 UTC
