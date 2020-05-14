Official Foreign Reserves for April 2020

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES

April 2020

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) rose over the month and year to April 2020 by $17.6 million and $10.9 million respectively to $475.1 million, equivalent to 6.9 months of imports. The increase was mainly due to inflow of budget support, grants and additional funds from donor partners providing assistance for the COVID-19 global pandemic.

(millions of pa'anga)

Ratio of official Changes foreign reserves Level to imports Month 12 Months (months) 2018 Dec 478.5 9.8 56.0 8.4 2019 Jan 478.9 0.4 54.8 8.1 Feb 473.5 5.4 25.5 7.9 Mar 465.0 -8.5 17.3 7.8 Apr 464.2 -0.8 18.3 7.5 May 468.3 4.1 26.4 7.5 June 484.3 16.0 15.6 7.9 July 492.9 8.6 16.4 8.0 Aug 491.8 -1.1 16.8 8.1 Sep 490.8 -1.0 38.6 8.0 Oct 489.3 -1.5 32.0 7.5 Nov 489.5 0.2 20.8 7.4 Dec 487.4 -2.1 8.9 7.4 2020 Jan 482.9 -4.5 4.0 7.2 Feb 479.8 -3.1 6.3 7.1 Mar 457.5 -22.3 -7.5 6.8 Apr 475.1 17.6 10.9 6.9

Source:National Reserve Bank of Tonga