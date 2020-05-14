Official Foreign Reserves for April 2020

NATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA
Private Bag No. 25
Post Office, Nuku'alofa, Tonga
OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
April 2020
Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) rose over the month and year to April 2020 by $17.6 million and $10.9 million respectively to $475.1 million, equivalent to 6.9 months of imports. The increase was mainly due to inflow of budget support, grants and additional funds from donor partners providing assistance for the COVID-19 global pandemic.
OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of official
|
|
|
|
Changes
|
foreign reserves
|
|
Level
|
|
|
to imports
|
|
|
Month
|
12 Months
|
(months)
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec
|
478.5
|
9.8
|
56.0
|
8.4
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
478.9
|
0.4
|
54.8
|
8.1
|
Feb
|
473.5
|
5.4
|
25.5
|
7.9
|
Mar
|
465.0
|
-8.5
|
17.3
|
7.8
|
Apr
|
464.2
|
-0.8
|
18.3
|
7.5
|
May
|
468.3
|
4.1
|
26.4
|
7.5
|
June
|
484.3
|
16.0
|
15.6
|
7.9
|
July
|
492.9
|
8.6
|
16.4
|
8.0
|
Aug
|
491.8
|
-1.1
|
16.8
|
8.1
|
Sep
|
490.8
|
-1.0
|
38.6
|
8.0
|
Oct
|
489.3
|
-1.5
|
32.0
|
7.5
|
Nov
|
489.5
|
0.2
|
20.8
|
7.4
|
Dec
|
487.4
|
-2.1
|
8.9
|
7.4
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
482.9
|
-4.5
|
4.0
|
7.2
|
Feb
|
479.8
|
-3.1
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
Mar
|
457.5
|
-22.3
|
-7.5
|
6.8
|
Apr
|
475.1
|
17.6
|
10.9
|
6.9
Source:National Reserve Bank of Tonga
|
Telephone (676) 24-057
|
Facsimile (676) 24-201
|
Email: nrbt@reservebank.to
|
Website: www.reservebank.to