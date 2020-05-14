Log in
Official Foreign Reserves for April 2020

05/14/2020 | 05:25am EDT

NATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA

Private Bag No. 25

Post Office, Nuku'alofa, Tonga

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

13thMay 2020

NRBT Building

Salote Road

Nuku'alofa,

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES

April 2020

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) rose over the month and year to April 2020 by $17.6 million and $10.9 million respectively to $475.1 million, equivalent to 6.9 months of imports. The increase was mainly due to inflow of budget support, grants and additional funds from donor partners providing assistance for the COVID-19 global pandemic.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES

(millions of pa'anga)

Ratio of official

Changes

foreign reserves

Level

to imports

Month

12 Months

(months)

2018

Dec

478.5

9.8

56.0

8.4

2019

Jan

478.9

0.4

54.8

8.1

Feb

473.5

5.4

25.5

7.9

Mar

465.0

-8.5

17.3

7.8

Apr

464.2

-0.8

18.3

7.5

May

468.3

4.1

26.4

7.5

June

484.3

16.0

15.6

7.9

July

492.9

8.6

16.4

8.0

Aug

491.8

-1.1

16.8

8.1

Sep

490.8

-1.0

38.6

8.0

Oct

489.3

-1.5

32.0

7.5

Nov

489.5

0.2

20.8

7.4

Dec

487.4

-2.1

8.9

7.4

2020

Jan

482.9

-4.5

4.0

7.2

Feb

479.8

-3.1

6.3

7.1

Mar

457.5

-22.3

-7.5

6.8

Apr

475.1

17.6

10.9

6.9

Source:National Reserve Bank of Tonga

Telephone (676) 24-057

Facsimile (676) 24-201

Email: nrbt@reservebank.to

Website: www.reservebank.to

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:24:01 UTC
