Official Opening of 2019 Suzhou International Design Week

The 2019 Suzhou International Design Week was officially opened on October 24 in the Taohuawu Historical and Cultural Area of Gusu District, Suzhou City (Jiangsu Province, China). Drawing inspiration from the establishment of “city of design and capital of industry”, the design week spatially presents the innovation development thoughts and achievements of Suzhou in the fields of urban revitalization, industrial upgrading, improvement of people’s livelihood and cultural inheritance. This is achieved through six sections: Opening Ceremony, Guest City, Design Award of the Year, Theme Activity, Design Journey and Closing Ceremony.

Opening Ceremony (Photo: Zeng Lixian)

Centered on the theme of “Delicate Suzhou for Beautiful Life”, the 2019 International Design Week displays and spreads the unique creative innovations and urban cultures from multiple dimensions by dividing into three parts in industry, city and people’s livelihood. While actively introducing the design strengths and taking the “Design Award of the Year” as its engine, the design week actively mobilizes the local design resources and design strengths from local design colleges, associations and enterprises, and integrates and promotes a batch of unique “New Suzhou” cases by way of interactive activity, promoting the prosperity of a creative industrial environment in Suzhou.

In the opening ceremony, the new economy of Gusu culture---the collective brand of Business Cultivation Public Service Platform and “Prosperous Gusu” was officially released. The major industrial projects, such as CITIC Press Group, VANKE Group, DH Group, WTOIP Group, China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. and Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, will be launched in Gusu District, Suzhou City.

