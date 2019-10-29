Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Official Opening of 2019 Suzhou International Design Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:03am EDT

The 2019 Suzhou International Design Week was officially opened on October 24 in the Taohuawu Historical and Cultural Area of Gusu District, Suzhou City (Jiangsu Province, China). Drawing inspiration from the establishment of “city of design and capital of industry”, the design week spatially presents the innovation development thoughts and achievements of Suzhou in the fields of urban revitalization, industrial upgrading, improvement of people’s livelihood and cultural inheritance. This is achieved through six sections: Opening Ceremony, Guest City, Design Award of the Year, Theme Activity, Design Journey and Closing Ceremony.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005458/en/

Opening Ceremony (Photo: Zeng Lixian)

Opening Ceremony (Photo: Zeng Lixian)

Centered on the theme of “Delicate Suzhou for Beautiful Life”, the 2019 International Design Week displays and spreads the unique creative innovations and urban cultures from multiple dimensions by dividing into three parts in industry, city and people’s livelihood. While actively introducing the design strengths and taking the “Design Award of the Year” as its engine, the design week actively mobilizes the local design resources and design strengths from local design colleges, associations and enterprises, and integrates and promotes a batch of unique “New Suzhou” cases by way of interactive activity, promoting the prosperity of a creative industrial environment in Suzhou.

In the opening ceremony, the new economy of Gusu culture---the collective brand of Business Cultivation Public Service Platform and “Prosperous Gusu” was officially released. The major industrial projects, such as CITIC Press Group, VANKE Group, DH Group, WTOIP Group, China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. and Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, will be launched in Gusu District, Suzhou City.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aGOLDIN FINANCIAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
04:42aEVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Connected transaction issue of new shares to a connected person under specific mandate and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:42aDAISHO MICROLINE : Update announcement
PU
04:42aXINTE ENERGY : Announcement - unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:42aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Financial and operational highlights for the third quarter ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:42aMMG : Supplemental announcement on resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
04:41aCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME shares fall 6% after PPF deal
RE
04:39aTrade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs. Swiss franc for a third day
RE
04:39aALPHABET : Google to Face Court on Claims It Misled Australians on Personal Data -- Update
DJ
04:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4 in March 2020 to Europe
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP : profits slump 40% on weaker oil prices, but beat forecasts
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit
5ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group