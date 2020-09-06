Official Reserve Assets August 2020 Increased

Page Content

No. 22/68/DKom

Indonesia's official reserve assets increased to USD137.0 billion at the end of August 2020 from USD135.1 billion at the end of July 2020. The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 9.4 months of imports or 9.0 months of imports and servicing government's external debt, and well above the international adequacy standard of 3 months of imports. Bank Indonesia considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.

The increase of official reserve assets in August 2020 was influenced by government's foreign loan withdrawal as well as tax revenues, and oil & gas export proceeds. Going forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid economic outlook, in line with the policy response to nurture economic recovery.

Head of Communication Department

Onny Widjanarko

Executive Director

Information on Bank Indonesia

Tel. 021-131, email: bicara@bi.go.id