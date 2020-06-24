Official Talks between IMF Mission and Serbian Delegation Begin

Official talks between the delegation of the Republic of Serbia and the IMF mission began today with the plenary meeting held via video conference. The delegation of the Republic of Serbia was led by NBS Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković, who also serves as the Serbian Governor to the IMF, and the IMF mission was led by Mr Jan Kees Martijn. Finance Minister Siniša Mali and his associates also participated in the talks.

The talks with the IMF mission will last until 3 July as part of the fourth semi-annual review of the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), an advisory instrument approved in July 2018.

Current fiscal, monetary and overall macroeconomic developments will be discussed, including the impact of the pandemic on the domestic and global economy, and the outlook and projections for the period ahead. Moreover, reform and quantitative targets of implementation of the economic programme, which does not envisage disbursement of IMF funds, will also be considered.



Governor's Office