Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Official Talks between IMF Mission and Serbian Delegation Begin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

24.06.2020.

Official Talks between IMF Mission and Serbian Delegation Begin

Official talks between the delegation of the Republic of Serbia and the IMF mission began today with the plenary meeting held via video conference. The delegation of the Republic of Serbia was led by NBS Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković, who also serves as the Serbian Governor to the IMF, and the IMF mission was led by Mr Jan Kees Martijn. Finance Minister Siniša Mali and his associates also participated in the talks.

The talks with the IMF mission will last until 3 July as part of the fourth semi-annual review of the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), an advisory instrument approved in July 2018.

Current fiscal, monetary and overall macroeconomic developments will be discussed, including the impact of the pandemic on the domestic and global economy, and the outlook and projections for the period ahead. Moreover, reform and quantitative targets of implementation of the economic programme, which does not envisage disbursement of IMF funds, will also be considered.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:37 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aCloud Providers Evaluating Multi-Vendor Solutions for 400 Gbps Connectivity, According to 650 Group
GL
10:44aSeward & Kissel Survey Finds New York Investment Managers Bullish on Return to Office in 2020
BU
10:39aELBIT : Announces Receipt of Anticipated Notice From NASDAQ Resulting From a Previously Announced Resignation of an Independent Director
PR
10:35aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aVPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK : Change in the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
10:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter AG agrees feasibility study for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony
EQ
10:34aSouth Africa Warns of Debt Crisis Amid Record Deficit
DJ
10:32aAMPCO PITTSBURGH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for ?6.3 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group