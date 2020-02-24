Official Talks between IMF and NBS Delegations Begin

Today's plenary meeting at the NBS marks the beginning of the official talks with the representatives of the IMF mission. The talks are led by NBS Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković, who also serves as the Serbian Governor to the IMF.

The IMF mission, led by Mr Jan Kees Martijn, will be in Belgrade from 24 to 28 February to discuss current fiscal, monetary and overall macroeconomic developments, as well as forecasts and prospects for the coming period.

It was jointly concluded that the policies that yield good results should not be changed.

Governor Tabaković stressed that since all the reform targets concerning the institution she is heading are met, the NBS will continue to provide strong support to the agreed economic programme by pursuing a policy that has for more than seven and a half years given its full contribution to the overall stability of the country. 'The NBS shall not change its course or direction - it shall continue to safeguard stability, work proactively and lead innovation', said Governor Tabaković. She also reminded that owing to the well-calibrated measures, the NBS is keeping inflation firmly under control for the seventh year in a row. At end-2019 inflation measured 1.9% y-o-y, which is also its average for the year as a whole. Adequate measures and policies also brought down the share of NPLs in total loans to 4.1% at end-December, which is 80% lower than at the start of the implementation of the NPL Resolution Strategy. The IMF representatives agreed that the results achieved on that front as well are impressive.

The talks focused on the factors that drove Serbia's economic performance beyond all expectations. 'With the economic growth of 4.2%, in our latest estimate, Serbia is one of the few countries whose growth in 2019 outperformed all the projections released in the course of the year. Besides, Serbia's GDP growth came at 6.1% in Q4, providing the largest contribution to the growth of the Western Balkans region, which only goes to show that the policy pursued in Serbia is adequate', assessed Governor Tabaković. 'Exports are what also singles Serbia out, because we are one of the few countries whose exports rose faster in 2019 relative to 2018', concluded the Governor receiving plaudits from the IMF representatives.

As regards dinarisation, particularly important is the 30% growth in dinar savings in 2019, as it indicates increased confidence in the domestic currency. Dinar savings are now five times higher than in 2012 when we started the implementation of the Dinarisation Strategy. 'Today Serbia also has a 12-year dinar bond, as a reflection of confidence in the stability we provide, and we will continue to work actively on extending the dinar yield curve', underlined the Governor. The talks also touched on the J.P. Morgan's January decision to place Serbian dinar bonds on Index Watch Positive for potential inclusion into their Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) series. 'We are particularly pleased about their decision because we have been working on that inclusion for a long time, our secondary market is developing at an accelerated pace and a lot has been done to this end', assessed Governor Tabaković. The IMF representatives also welcomed the enactment of regulatory solutions that encourage dinar lending, notably to SMEs.

In addition to providing full support to sustainable growth and development of the financial market, the NBS was also commended for its role as a catalyst of innovation, which is extremely important for the overall development and progress. 'With over ten million transactions executed in the NBS IPS system during the fifteen months since its launch, the NBS, in cooperation with banks, continues to modernise payment services, by introducing instant payments and QR code at points-of-sale, i.e. small merchants', said Governor Tabaković.

After innovations in payments were presented to IMF representatives, Martijn said he is impressed by NBS results in this area which place Serbia ahead of even the most advanced world economies.

'A lot has been done, and because of that Serbia is now only a step away from investment grade, even though the level of investment and financing conditions already place us among the ranks of countries with investment grade. With gross FDI of EUR 3.8 bn, Serbia attracted around 55% of all FDI to the Western Balkans in the last two years. It is critical that we maintain stability, continue with the policies that yield good results and advance reforms in all key areas', concluded Governor Tabaković.

The IMF staff visit is an introduction into the next, fourth semi-annual review of the implementation of Serbia's economic programme supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI). The previous review was concluded on 19 December, when the IMF Executive Board took decision on successful completion of the third review of Serbia's economic performance under the PCI. Given the good track record in the implementation of economic policy and the solid macroeconomic results Serbia has been delivering continuously, the decision was made without a meeting, an option taken when the Board agrees it is not necessary to convene formal discussions.

The PCI was approved to Serbia in July 2018, for the period of 30 months. The instrument is advisory in nature and does not envisage disbursement of funds.

Governor's Office