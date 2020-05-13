Officials Weigh Long-Term Coronavirus Plans as Restrictions Are Lifted -- 4th Update

By Talal Ansari and Noemie Bisserbe

Governments across the world looked toward longer-term responses to the coronavirus pandemic as they reopened larger portions of their societies, while the economic picture darkened and confirmed global cases topped 4.2 million.

The pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have taken a hefty toll on the U.S. economy, cutting into state budgets, business revenue and household incomes for millions of Americans who have lost their jobs.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said Congress and the White House will need to spend more to make sure their quick initial response isn't wasted amid evidence that recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic contraction will take longer than expected.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect gross domestic product to shrink 6.6% this year, measured from the fourth quarter of 2019. That is a downgrade from the 4.9% contraction economists predicted in last month's survey.

House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill Tuesday to battle the health and economic effects of the epidemic. The sum is about double what Congress has allocated so far, and lays out a position ahead of negotiations with Senate Republicans, who are wary of additional spending.

Governors called on the federal government to provide $500 billion to aid state budgetary shortfalls and other funding to support public-health services. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the National Governors Association, issued a joint statement Wednesday urging bipartisanship from Congress to address these issues.

"Each day that Congress fails to act, states are being forced to make cuts that will devastate the essential services the American people rely on and destroy the economic recovery before it even gets off the ground, " the Republican and Democrat said.

The warnings come as states and institutions across the U.S. reopened at an uneven pace. Half of states have lifted many of the limitations set in place at the start of the pandemic, or never enacted major restrictions, and more are moving to gradually ease social-distancing measures.

In New York, where a handful of upstate regions are preparing to open more businesses Friday, Gov. Cuomo said deaths related to the new virus continued to decrease, with 166 new fatalities Tuesday, down from 195 Monday.

As numbers in the state improve, Mr. Cuomo said elective surgeries can resume in 12 more counties.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the state's stay-at-home order will expire Friday. Gyms, spas and community swimming pools will be allowed to open Wednesday. Starting Saturday, movie theaters can reopen with social-distancing guidelines in place and major league sports will be able to resume limited operations, without fans.

"This is a green light to continue going forward on the way out of this pandemic," the Republican governor said Tuesday. "This is not a green light to speed. This is a green light to proceed with caution."

California on Tuesday moved to loosen restrictions on offices and malls, even as the California State University System said it would cancel most in-person classes and hold them online in the fall, and the University of California said its schools were prepared to hold classes primarily online as well.

Colleges and universities are under financial pressure to resume in-person classes, and most schools that have made announcements say they intend to bring students back in the fall, according to a tally kept by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday urged caution as the country reopens, warning that risks would continue into the fall as schools resume classes.

"If certain areas prematurely open up, my concern is we might see spikes that turn into outbreaks," he said during a Senate hearing. "Even in states that reopen with a deliberate pace...there is no doubt that when you pull back on mitigation, you will see some cases reappear."

Experts say the level of testing in the U.S. continues to fall short of what is needed to reopen the country safely.

The U.S. had 1.37 million confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, while the global total hit 4.29 million, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has the highest reported death toll, at more than 82,000. World-wide, more than 293,000 people have died from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins data. Health experts warn that the true figures are likely higher than official reports.

In other hard-hit countries where the contagion has slowed, governments are weighing the risks of triggering new outbreaks as they plot steps to ease virus-containment measures.

The U.K. government began a modest relaxation of measures Wednesday. People in England were encouraged to go to work if they could do so safely. Garden centers, golf courses and other outdoor sports facilities were allowed to reopen, while real-estate agents were permitted to show homes to prospective buyers. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have semiautonomous governments, stuck with a stay-at-home message.

Britain's slow emergence from closure leaves it with the prospect of a prolonged hit to the economy as well. The Bank of England expects the economy to contract by one quarter in the three months ending June 30.

In France, where shops are welcoming back customers and children are returning to school this week, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pleaded Wednesday for a reopening of the city's parks. "It's a matter of public health," she said. French health authorities have repeatedly said no.

The Belgian government said hair salons, museums and zoos can reopen starting Monday provided people can book in advance and social-distancing measures are in place. Some primary and secondary schools will also reopen Monday, with pupils going to class every other day.

Sports teams of up to 20 people can resume training, and weddings and funerals of up to 30 people will be allowed, but without receptions.

In Asia, some countries that had made strides containing the epidemic were scrambling to tamp down new outbreaks. In South Korea, officials were battling a new cluster of more than 100 cases traced to a 29-year-old man who visited clubs in a popular Seoul nightclub district in early May.

In Wuhan, China, authorities vowed to dramatically expand testing in the city after six new infections were found over the weekend.

Chinese state media reported that the city would expand testing to cover all 11 million residents in a 10-day campaign. The Wuhan health commission declined to confirm the report when contacted by the Journal, but the city's party chief, Wang Zhonglin, said on Monday that testing would be expanded.

Australia, meanwhile, reported six cases of the coronavirus, linked to a McDonald's in Melbourne, raising fears of a new cluster in the country following success in containing its spread.

