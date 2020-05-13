Officials Weigh Long-Term Coronavirus Plans as Restrictions Are Lifted -- 6th Update

By Talal Ansari and Noemie Bisserbe

Governments across the world looked toward longer-term responses to the coronavirus pandemic as they reopened larger portions of their societies, while the economic picture darkened.

With confirmed global cases topping 4.3 million and some countries fighting expanded outbreaks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday the new virus could become an endemic disease that "may never go away."

The pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have taken a deep toll on the U.S. economy, cutting into state budgets, business revenue and household incomes for millions of Americans who have lost their jobs.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said Congress and the White House will need to spend more to make sure their quick initial response wasn't wasted amid evidence that an economic recovery will take longer than expected.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect gross domestic product to shrink 6.6% this year, measured from the fourth quarter of 2019. That is a downgrade from the 4.9% contraction economists predicted in last month's survey.

Revealing a growing alarm about the path ahead, Mr. Powell's comments pushed U.S. stocks lower.

President Trump sounded as if he were taking issue with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci's warning to a Senate committee Tuesday that reopening the economy and schools too soon could have grave consequences, allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

"He wants to play all sides of the equation," Mr. Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I was surprised by his answer ... To me it's not an acceptable answer especially when it comes to schools."

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Mr. Trump said, "Anthony is a good person, a very good person. I've disagreed with him."

"We have to get the schools open, we have to get our country open," Mr. Trump said in the interview, to be aired in full Thursday morning. "You're having bedlam already in the streets, you can't do this."

House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill Tuesday to battle the health and economic effects of the epidemic. The sum, double what Congress has allocated so far, lays out a position ahead of negotiations with Senate Republicans, who are wary of additional spending.

Governors called on the federal government to provide $500 billion to aid state budgetary shortfalls and other funding to support public-health services. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, chair and vice chair, respectively, of the National Governors Association, issued a statement Wednesday urging bipartisanship from Congress to address the issues.

"Each day that Congress fails to act, states are being forced to make cuts that will devastate the essential services the American people rely on and destroy the economic recovery before it even gets off the ground, " the Republican and Democrat said.

The warnings come as states and institutions across the U.S. reopened at an uneven pace. Half of states have lifted many of the limitations set in place at the start of the pandemic, or never enacted major restrictions, and more are moving to gradually ease social-distancing measures.

Ten counties in California, all relatively rural, were officially allowed to begin reopening some businesses Wednesday after meeting state guidelines. Retailers could offer curbside services and carwashes could restart operations, but business such as gyms and nail salons will remain closed.

San Francisco, which had one of the earliest and strictest stay-at-home orders, will allow delivery or curbside pickup for most retail businesses starting May 18, Mayor London Breed said Wednesday.

In Arizona, gyms, spas and community swimming pools were allowed to open Wednesday, after Gov. Doug Ducey said he would let the state's stay-at-home order expire Friday.

"This is a green light to continue going forward on the way out of this pandemic," the Republican governor said Tuesday. "This is not a green light to speed. This is a green light to proceed with caution."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers's administration in a 4-3 decision. The Democratic governor's order, which closed businesses and told people to remain in their homes, was set to end May 26. Wisconsin's Republican lawmakers had filed for an injunction to block the lockdown.

More reopenings are planned for Friday. Iowa will ease restrictions in 22 counties still under earlier coronavirus orders. In Virginia, houses of worship and nonessential retail will be able to open at 50% capacity on Friday in most parts of the state. Restaurants may also open but only with outdoor seating, and gyms can begin offering outdoor fitness options. North Virginia, however, won't reopen until at least May 29.

In nearby Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city's stay-at-home order, which was set to expire May 15, until June 8. Ms. Bowser said that order could change, depending on data and a reduction in community spread for consecutive 14 days.

Prominent public-health doctors were expected to detail precisely how much testing and medical surveillance are necessary for safely reopening the U.S. as they brief members of a House subcommittee Wednesday.

Experts say testing in the U.S. continues to fall short of what is needed to reopen the country safely.

The U.S. had 1.39 million confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, while the global total hit 4.3 million, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has the highest reported death toll of any nation, at more than 84,000,including 1,683 people reported dead between 8 p.m. Tuesday and the same time Wednesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. World-wide, more than 294,000 people have died from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins data. Health experts warn that the true figures are likely higher than official reports.

Covid-19 could become an endemic disease that lurks in the human population indefinitely, the World Health Organization said, raising the possibility that the coronavirus could become a permanent and global affliction like HIV or measles.

"It's important to put this on the table: This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away," said Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's emergencies program. "It's important to be realistic and I don't think anybody can predict when or if this virus will disappear."

Chile will completely lock down metropolitan Santiago after health officials on Wednesday reported a record 2,660 new cases in the last 24 hours, with about 85% of them in the capital. The government says its so-called "Battle for Santiago" will be vital to preventing a bigger outbreak across the country after initially winning praise for its measures.

In contrast to other Latin American nations, Chile had tried to minimize the economic damage while slowing the spread of the virus through rolling lockdowns that forced neighborhoods with high rates of contagion to go into temporary quarantine, while allowing other districts with low rates to operate normally.

In hard-hit countries where the contagion has slowed, governments are weighing the risks of triggering new outbreaks as they plot steps to ease virus-containment measures.

The U.K. government began a modest relaxation of measures Wednesday. People in England were encouraged to go to work if they could do so safely. Garden centers, golf courses and other outdoor sports facilities were allowed to reopen, while real-estate agents were permitted to show homes. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have semiautonomous governments, stuck with a stay-at-home message.

Britain's slow emergence from closure leaves it with the prospect of a prolonged hit to the economy. The Bank of England expects the economy to contract by one quarter in the three months ending June 30.

In France, where shops are welcoming back customers and children are returning to school this week, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pleaded Wednesday for a reopening of the city's parks. "It's a matter of public health," she said. French health authorities have repeatedly said no.

The Belgian government said hair salons, museums and zoos could reopen starting Monday provided people can book in advance and social-distancing measures are in place. Some primary and secondary schools will also reopen Monday, with pupils going to class every other day.

Mexico's government said on Wednesday it will open auto, mining and construction sectors on Monday. The plan came a day after the country reported a record single-day tally of 353 deaths, taking its overall death count to nearly 4,000.

Peru also will try to gradually restart mining, construction and other sectors, President Martin Vizcarra announced, saying the country was past its epidemic peak.

Peru implemented one of Latin America's earliest and strictest lock downs, but the country has also been one of the region's hardest hit, and some health experts doubt the government has the virus under control. On Wednesday, the government confirmed 76,306 cases, with more than 2,000 deaths in the nation of 30 million people.

