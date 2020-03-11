Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024|Rise in Investments in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005560/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Offshore Drilling Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Shallow Water
  • Deepwater
  • Ultra-deepwater

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30784

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore drilling market report covers the following areas:

  • Offshore Drilling Market Size
  • Offshore Drilling Market Trends
  • Offshore Drilling Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies declining costs of offshore projects as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling market growth during the next few years.

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the offshore drilling market, including some of the vendors such as BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Qatargas Operating Company and Royal Dutch Shell. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the offshore drilling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the offshore drilling market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Seizing of funding for E&P activities by World Bank
  • Declining costs of offshore projects
  • Emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Schlumberger
  • TRANSOCEAN
  • Weatherford

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pNL INDUSTRIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pRIGNET : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:46pO-I GLASS, INC. /DE/ : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:46pPETIQ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:46pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Announces Dividend
AQ
05:46pMetro Atlanta Nonprofits Invited to Compete for $250,000 in Marketing Services
PR
05:46pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO)
GL
05:45pCRONOS GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cronos Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
05:44pENDOLOGIX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group