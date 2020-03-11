Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024|Rise in Investments in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rise in investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Offshore Drilling Market is segmented as below:
Application
-
Shallow Water
-
Deepwater
-
Ultra-deepwater
Geographic Segmentation
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore drilling market report covers the following areas:
-
Offshore Drilling Market Size
-
Offshore Drilling Market Trends
-
Offshore Drilling Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies declining costs of offshore projects as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling market growth during the next few years.
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the offshore drilling market, including some of the vendors such as BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Qatargas Operating Company and Royal Dutch Shell. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the offshore drilling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the offshore drilling market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors
