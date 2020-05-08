Log in
News : Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Offshore investors raised Chinese bond holdings in April as panic ebbed

05/08/2020 | 05:24am EDT

Foreign investors bought more yuan-denominated Chinese bonds in April, official data showed on Friday, after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a global flight to cash the previous month.

Offshore holdings of Chinese government bonds stood at a record 1.39 trillion yuan ($196.36 billion) at the end of April, up 3.8% from a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations using data from China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC), the country's primary bond clearing house.

That increase helped to lift the value of all bonds cleared through CCDC and held by overseas investors by 2.2% to 2.001 trillion yuan - the first time it has exceeded 2 trillion yuan. Holdings of bonds issued by China's policy banks, which disburse loans to support government policy, dipped 1.2% to 536.3 billion yuan, the data showed.

Foreign investors also raised their holdings of bonds issued by China's local governments by 10% to 2.86 billion yuan. It was the biggest jump since CCDC began breaking out foreign holdings of local government bonds in December 2018.

Total foreign holdings of all Chinese bonds cleared through CCDC and the Shanghai Clearing House, which clears debt instruments including negotiable certificates of deposit but not central government bonds, had fallen by about 0.74% in March as investors scrambled for cash.

The pandemic panic sparked record trading volumes through China's Bond Connect programme, which allows offshore investors access to the onshore interbank market through Hong Kong. Data released by Bond Connect this week showed trading volumes fell by a third in April to 319.4 billion yuan.

Shanghai Clearing House had not released its monthly holdings data on Friday afternoon but bonds cleared there have accounted for about 15% of offshore holdings in recent months.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by David Goodman)

