Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Offshore yuan hits all-time low as Sino-U.S. trade war focus turns to FX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 08:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes

TOKYO (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan fell to an all-time low on Tuesday after the Trump administration labelled Beijing a currency manipulator, marking a sharp escalation in the bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The move also pushed the dollar down against the yen and the euro while U.S. stock futures fell on worries the trade conflict with China would hurt U.S. economic growth and corporate profits.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Monday the government had determined that China is manipulating its currency and that Washington would engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing.

The U.S. action comes after China allowed its yuan to weaken past the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade, following Trump's decision to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-long trade truce.

"Trump has already hit China with so many tariffs, we're not certain what else can he do now that he's declared China a currency manipulator," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of research at Gaitame.Com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"The trade war has entered a new phase and we are very unsure what comes next. This type of uncertainty will keep the yuan weak and the dollar weak versus the yen."

The offshore yuan fell to 7.1265 per dollar, an all-time low.

The dollar fell 0.3% versus the yen <JPY=EBS> to 105.61. The greenback earlier slipped to 105.51 yen, the lowest since a flash crash in January that roiled currency markets.

The euro <EUR=EBS> rose 0.3% versus the dollar to $1.1238, its strongest level since July 19.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.01% 72.052 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.64% 129.131 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.83% 80.519 Delayed Quote.0.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.58% 119.412 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.41% 0.9138 Delayed Quote.3.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.81% 69.759 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.55% 7.1029 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.07% 7.0457 Delayed Quote.0.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.67% 106.279 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
09:23pChina's central bank to sell yuan bills in Hong Kong
RE
09:21pPhilippines July annual inflation slows to 2.4%
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:04pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
09:01pFormer Fed chairs say U.S. central bank must be free of 'political pressures'
RE
08:59pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:49pSouth Korea closely monitoring market volatility - deputy finance ministry
RE
08:42pFormer Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
4TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA : California's largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off
5ASX LTD : ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group