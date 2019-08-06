Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Offshore yuan pulls off all-time lows after tentative moves from Beijing to curb falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes

LONDON (Reuters) - The offshore yuan pulled back from an all-time low on Tuesday after Beijing appeared to take steps to prevent the currency from weakening further, following a sharp drop that prompted the U.S. government to declare China was manipulating its currency.

China said on Tuesday it was selling yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong, in a move seen as curtailing short selling of the currency.

On top of that, the People's Bank of China fixed the daily reference rate for the onshore Chinese yuan at 6.9683, firmer than the expected 6.9871, and below the key 7 rate through which it broke on Monday.

These moves have led analysts to think that Chinese authorities may not be ready yet to let the yuan weaken much further.

"The recovery in yuan...is triggered by the fixing, which has eased some concern about competitive currency devaluation," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

The offshore yuan <CNH=EBS> was last up by 0.4% at 7.0677 against the dollar after plunging to 7.14 Monday night, the lowest since offshore trading began in 2010.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened trade at 7.0699 per dollar, versus its last close at 7.0498.

If the Chinese central bank fixes the rate at or above 7, this will likely be an "indication they are ready for the remnibi weakening phase," said Stephen Gallo, forex strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

The small rebound in the Chinese remnibi has shifted investors' focus away from safe-haven currencies, pushing the Japanese yen and Swiss franc lower.

The yen was last down by 0.6% at 106.56, pulling back from a 16-month high of 105.52 it reached overnight excluding the January flash crash. The franc was 0.2% weaker, bouncing off a 25-month high it reached on Monday.

On Monday, China let its currency break through a key support level to an 11-year low in a sign that Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness as Washington threatens to impose more tariffs.

And on Tuesday, China's official Communist Party newspaper said that the United States was "deliberately destroying international order", a day after Washington branded Beijing a currency manipulator in a rapidly escalating trade dispute.

The escalation in the US-China trade war began last week when President Donald Trump unexpectedly said he would impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1., essentially imposing a levy on all Chinese goods coming into the United States. Since then, the offshore yuan lost 3.4% of its value against the greenback.

Elsewhere, the euro <EUR=EBS> was flat at $1.1208 after jumping to an 18-day high against the dollar overnight. The index which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was also flat at 97.57.

The pound was up 0.3% at $1.2176, not far from the 31-month low it reached last week. Against the euro, sterling hit a new 23-month low on Tuesday of 92.49, but was last up by 0.2% at 92.04 pence.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aChina says U.S. currency manipulator labeling could cause chaos in financial markets
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aGoldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
RE
05:14aRout relents as China keeps yuan on leash
RE
05:14aOn cusp of pan-African trade deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection
RE
05:13aRout relents as China keeps yuan on leash
RE
05:12aRout relents as China keeps yuan on leash
RE
05:03aChina's yuan steadies, but stocks slump as trade war engulfs currency
RE
05:02aChina's yuan steadies, but stocks slump as trade war engulfs currency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group