Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ofgem appoints Octopus Energy to take on customers of Effortless Energy Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Ofgem has appointed Octopus Energy to take on supplying Effortless Energy Ltd's (trading as Go Effortless Energy) approximately 2,500 domestic customers and small number of non-domestic customers. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.

Octopus Energy is offering customers a competitive tariff. All outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers of Effortless Energy, will also be honoured.

For existing customers, energy supplies will continue as normal as they switch over to Octopus Energy on Saturday 5 September 2020.

Customers of Effortless Energy will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier they should shop around. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem's director of retail, said:

'I am pleased to announce we have appointed Octopus Energy for the customers of Effortless Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

'Octopus Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.'

Effortless Energy customers with questions should contact Octopus Energy: call 0808 164 1088, email effortless@octopus.energy or visit octopus.energy/go-effortless.

Octopus Energy will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.

More information for Effortless Energy customers can be found on the Ofgem website.

Notes to editors

  • Effortless Energy customers will be supplied by Octopus Energy as of Saturday 5 September 2020. Accounts will be fully set up over the coming weeks.
  • Octopus Energy will be in touch with customers in the coming days. Any questions customers have should be directed to Octopus Energy: call 0808 164 1088, email effortless@octopus.energy or visit octopus.energy/go-effortless.
  • Octopus Energy will honour the credit balances of current and former domestic Effortless Energy customers.
  • Current and former customers who owe money, or are in debit to Effortless Energy should wait to hear from Octopus Energy or Effortless Energy's administrators.
  • Octopus Energy will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.
  • Customers can find support and advice on the Ofgem website. Alternatively, if they need additional support, they can call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or email them via webform, or get in touch through Ofgem's facebook or twitter feed @ofgem

Further information

For media, contact

Michelle Amos: 020 7901 1881

Media out of hours mobile: 0792 882 9894 (media calls only)

General enquiries (non-media)

If you are an energy customer looking for help and advice, including complaints about energy firms, please see our Household gas and electricity guide. Citizens Advice also provide a free, impartial helpline service across a range of issues on 0808 223 1133.

We also regularly share news and post general advice to help consumers get the most out of their energy services via our @Ofgem twitter and Facebook pages. If you have an enquiry or complaint relating to Ofgem's policies or functions, contact us at consumeraffairs@ofgem.gov.uk or on 020 7901 7295.

For all other non-media related enquiries, please visit our Contact us page.

About Ofgem

Ofgem is Britain's independent energy regulator. Our role is to protect consumers now and in the future by working to deliver a greener, fairer energy system. We do this by:

  • Working with Government, industry and consumer groups to deliver a net zero economy at the lowest cost to consumers.
  • Stamping out sharp and bad practice, ensuring fair treatment for all consumers, especially the vulnerable.
  • Enabling competition and innovation, which drives down prices and results in new products and services for consumers.

For facts, figures and information about Ofgem's work, see Energy facts and figures or visit the Ofgem Data Portal.

For energy insights and updates straight to your inbox from Ofgem, please subscribe.

Follow us on Twitter @ofgem, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Ofgem - Office of Gas and Electricity Market published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 14:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aHOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited – HDB
BU
11:03aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
11:01aPublication of Exempted Document in relation to the Contemplated Merger with Aker Solutions ASA
AQ
11:01aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Publication of Exempted Document in Relation to the Contemplated Merger With Kværner ASA
AQ
11:01aBLNK INVESTOR NOTFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Blink Charging Co. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
PR
11:01aPLAN SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Anaplan Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
PR
11:01aMEDTRONIC : EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill To Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
PR
11:01aPROG INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Progenity, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5ENI SPA : ENI : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group