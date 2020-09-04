Ofgem appoints Octopus Energy to take on customers of Effortless Energy Ltd

Ofgem has appointed Octopus Energy to take on supplying Effortless Energy Ltd's (trading as Go Effortless Energy) approximately 2,500 domestic customers and small number of non-domestic customers. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.

Octopus Energy is offering customers a competitive tariff. All outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers of Effortless Energy, will also be honoured.

For existing customers, energy supplies will continue as normal as they switch over to Octopus Energy on Saturday 5 September 2020.

Customers of Effortless Energy will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier they should shop around. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem's director of retail, said:

'I am pleased to announce we have appointed Octopus Energy for the customers of Effortless Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

'Octopus Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.'

Effortless Energy customers with questions should contact Octopus Energy: call 0808 164 1088, email effortless@octopus.energy or visit octopus.energy/go-effortless.

Octopus Energy will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.

More information for Effortless Energy customers can be found on the Ofgem website.

Notes to editors

Effortless Energy customers will be supplied by Octopus Energy as of Saturday 5 September 2020. Accounts will be fully set up over the coming weeks.

Octopus Energy will be in touch with customers in the coming days. Any questions customers have should be directed to Octopus Energy: call 0808 164 1088, email effortless@octopus.energy or visit octopus.energy/go-effortless.

Octopus Energy will honour the credit balances of current and former domestic Effortless Energy customers.

Current and former customers who owe money, or are in debit to Effortless Energy should wait to hear from Octopus Energy or Effortless Energy's administrators.

Octopus Energy will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.

Customers can find support and advice on the Ofgem website. Alternatively, if they need additional support, they can call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or email them via webform, or get in touch through Ofgem's facebook or twitter feed @ofgem

