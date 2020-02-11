Ofgem orders Outfox the Market to make Feed-in Tariffs payment

Ofgem is issuing Outfox the Market (Foxglove Energy Supply Ltd) with a provisional order, compelling the supplier to pay £602,930 in full for the Feed-in Tariffs (FIT) scheme by Wednesday 12 February 2020.

The FIT scheme, which is administered by Ofgem, provides payments to owners of small-scale renewable generators and is funded through levies on suppliers.

Any supplier who fails to pay its Levelisation Payment by the deadline will be in breach of Electricity Supply Standard Licence Condition ('SLC') 33.

Outfox the Market has told Ofgem that it will not make its upcoming FIT payment by 12 February 2020 for Year 10, Quarter 3 of the scheme. Therefore, Ofgem believes that Outfox the Market is likely to contravene SLC 33.

If Outfox the Market fails to comply, it could end up in having its licenced revoked and Ofgem may open a formal investigation into the potential non-compliance, which could result in the supplier paying a penalty.

Foxglove Energy Supply Ltd is the holder of an electricity supply licence. Foxglove Energy Supply Ltd trade under the name of Outfox the Market.

The Feed in Tariffs scheme is a government programme designed to promote the uptake of smaller scale renewable and low-carbon electricity generation. It requires participating electricity suppliers to make payments on both generation and export from eligible installations. Ofgem administers the scheme on behalf of government. More information is here: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/environmental-programmes/fit/about-fit-scheme

SLC 33 stipulates that all licensed electricity suppliers that have supplied electricity in Great Britain, within the relevant FIT year or quarter are obligated to participate in the FIT levelisation process. They have to declare the amount of electricity they have supplied and make a financial contribution towards the scheme in proportion to this.

