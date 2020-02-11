Log in
Ofgem orders Outfox the Market to make Feed-in Tariffs payment

02/11/2020 | 05:08am EST

Ofgem is issuing Outfox the Market (Foxglove Energy Supply Ltd) with a provisional order, compelling the supplier to pay £602,930 in full for the Feed-in Tariffs (FIT) scheme by Wednesday 12 February 2020.

The FIT scheme, which is administered by Ofgem, provides payments to owners of small-scale renewable generators and is funded through levies on suppliers.

Any supplier who fails to pay its Levelisation Payment by the deadline will be in breach of Electricity Supply Standard Licence Condition ('SLC') 33.

Outfox the Market has told Ofgem that it will not make its upcoming FIT payment by 12 February 2020 for Year 10, Quarter 3 of the scheme. Therefore, Ofgem believes that Outfox the Market is likely to contravene SLC 33.

If Outfox the Market fails to comply, it could end up in having its licenced revoked and Ofgem may open a formal investigation into the potential non-compliance, which could result in the supplier paying a penalty.

Notes to editors

  • Foxglove Energy Supply Ltd is the holder of an electricity supply licence. Foxglove Energy Supply Ltd trade under the name of Outfox the Market.
  • The Feed in Tariffs scheme is a government programme designed to promote the uptake of smaller scale renewable and low-carbon electricity generation. It requires participating electricity suppliers to make payments on both generation and export from eligible installations. Ofgem administers the scheme on behalf of government. More information is here: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/environmental-programmes/fit/about-fit-scheme
  • SLC 33 stipulates that all licensed electricity suppliers that have supplied electricity in Great Britain, within the relevant FIT year or quarter are obligated to participate in the FIT levelisation process. They have to declare the amount of electricity they have supplied and make a financial contribution towards the scheme in proportion to this.

Further Information

For media, contact

Michelle Amos: 020 7901 1881

Media out of hours mobile: 07766 511470 (media calls only)

General enquiries (non-media)

If you are an energy customer looking for help and advice, including complaints about energy firms, please see our Household gas and electricity guide. Citizens Advice also provide a free, impartial helpline service across a range of issues on 03454 040506.

We also regularly share news and post general advice to help consumers get the most out of their energy services via our @Ofgem twitter and Facebook pages. If you have an enquiry or complaint relating to Ofgem's policies or functions, contact us at consumeraffairs@ofgem.gov.uk or on 020 7901 7295.

For all other non-media related enquiries, please visit our Contact us page.

About Ofgem

Ofgem is the independent energy regulator for Great Britain. Its priority is to make a positive difference for consumers by promoting competition in the energy markets and regulating networks.

For facts, figures and information about Ofgem's work, see Energy facts and figures or visit the Ofgem Data Portal.

For energy insights and updates straight to your inbox from Ofgem, please subscribe.

Follow us on Twitter @ofgem, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Ofgem - Office of Gas and Electricity Market published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:07:02 UTC
