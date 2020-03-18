Ofgem protects customers of failed supplier Gnergy Ltd

Gnergy Ltd, a gas and electricity supplier with around 9,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers is ceasing to trade.

Under Ofgem's safety net, the energy supply of Gnergy's customers will continue and outstanding credit balances of domestic customers will be protected.

Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on all of Gnergy's customers. This supplier will contact these customers shortly after being appointed.

Ofgem's advice to Gnergy customers in the meantime is to:

Not switch to another energy supplier until a new one has been appointed and you have been contacted by them in the following weeks.

Take a meter reading ready for when your new supplier contacts you.

This will make the process of transferring customers over to the chosen supplier, and paying back any outstanding credit balances, as smooth as possible.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem's director for future retail markets, said:

'Gnergy customers do not need to worry, as under our safety net we'll make sure your energy supplies are secure and domestic customers' credit balances are protected.

'Ofgem will now choose a new supplier for you and whilst we're doing this our advice is to 'sit tight' and don't switch. You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your new tariff.'

Updates are available from our website or through our twitter feed @ofgem.

Customers who have questions should visit the FAQs on our website or https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/ofgem-safety-net-business for business customers. Or if they need additional support, call Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or email them via their webform. Advice will also be shared on Ofgem's twitter @ofgem and facebook channels.

Gnergy customers should take meter readings today and wait until their new supplier contacts them. Once they've been contacted, customers can ask to be put on their new supplier's cheapest deal or shop around for a better deal from another supplier. They won't be charged exit fees for switching away from their new supplier.

Ofgem's safety net will make sure customers will always have an energy supply, domestic customers' credit balances are protected and that the process in moving over to the appointed supplier is as smooth and hassle free as possible.

